‘Halloween’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Missing Piece Of The Puzzle For Horror Sequel, & Gives A Fan The Bird

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Halloween looks to be one of the best horror movies of the year, and one of the best sequels of the genre. Halloween is acting as the only sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, ignoring all other movies in the horror franchise. In David Gordon Green’s Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, and she will face Michael Myers in their final confrontation.

Recently, the horror flick screened at the Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas, and among others involved with Halloween, Curtis was in attendance for a Q&A. As SYFY Wire reported, the panel kicked off with some humor. A fan wanted to know what the appeal was to the new Halloween for both those involved with the original movie and those new to the sequel. However, the gentleman phrased a statement that could be taken the wrong way. As SYFY Wire documented, the fan said, “Jamie, who’s been here for a while.”

That statement could be taken as a knock on Jamie Lee Curtis’ age, and per her usual, the actor didn’t pass up the opportunity to interject some humor. Curtis grinned at the statement, and then she flipped the bird in the fan’s direction. Laughter erupted throughout the panel and audience, and Jamie’s gesture received a round of applause.

The Halloween actor then explained how John Carpenter’s Halloween connects to David Gordon Green’s horror sequel, as SYFY Wire reported.

“John and Deborah [Hill, Carpenter’s co-writer] never made a Halloween bible. [Executive producer Moustapha] Akkad didn’t say, ‘Write a Halloween bible because we’re going to make a bunch of these.’ Nobody thought about it. So the truth of the matter is that mythology became like a layer on top of the original one. And then all the other movies have had the same thing happen.”

In Green’s horror film, John Carpenter acts as an executive producer, and Nick Castle reprises his role as the maniacal Michael Myers. With several of the original artists involved in the new sequel, fans are anxious to see what they all created. However, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed who was missing from the project, and the “missing piece to the puzzle” is the original co-writer of Halloween.

Deborah Hill, co-writer of three other John Carpenter horror movies: The Fog, Escape from New York, and Escape from L.A., was diagnosed with cancer in 2004, and she passed away in 2005. John referred to Hill as one of the greatest experiences of his life. The talented writer also had a huge effect on Jamie Lee Curtis, and she expressed Hill’s influence on the female actors of 1978’s Halloween, as documented by SYFY Wire.

“I believe that Deborah Hill was a little bit of Laurie Strode. She was a little bit of Nancy Loomis. She was a little bit of P.J. Soles. Her voice and the idea of giving the movie to a young woman and have the audience go on the ride with her was very much Deborah’s contribution…Deborah Hill is Halloween. And I miss her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis concluded by stating that Deborah would be thrilled with the fans’ response, and she thanked the audience on behalf of the extraordinary writer.

You can watch Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode square off against Michael Myers for the last time when one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the year is released on October 19, Halloween.