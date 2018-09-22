‘Joker’ Film: First Set Footage Of Joaquin Phoenix Revealed

The first clip from the set of 'Joker' has been released debuting Joaquin in full costume.

It’s been quite the week of revelations regarding the upcoming Joker film. As the week has progressed, fans were given two glimpses of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Gotham villain. First, director Todd Phillips posted a photo of the actor in character as Arthur Fleck, who appeared to be just a normal man. Several days later, the director posted a 30-second clip of Joaquin transforming into the Clown Prince of Crime, which ultimately ended with him in full clown makeup.

Now, the first footage from the set of Joker has been released debuting Joaquin in full Joker garb and makeup. TMZ shared the short eight-second clip on Saturday evening, which is gaining a lot of steam on social media.

In the clip, bedlam has broken out on a Gotham subway with people running off of a train and onto a platform in hysteria. As the Joker, Joaquin can be seen strutting off of the train with a clown mask on which he pulls off to reveal his face in full makeup. The Joker’s strut suggests he’s happy with the chaos going on around him, possibly because he caused all the ruckus. Other train passengers can be seen running off with clown masks as well, meaning this particular incident was some sort of group doing.

As the Joker exits the train, a brawl breaks out behind him as he walks off in the other direction. Dressed in a maroon suit, with an orange vest and green shirt, the Joker discards his clown mask in a nearby trash can and continues walking on happily. The other clowns look on to the fight in the background, with many of them encouraging it. Large clown faces can also be seen being held up in the background with petition-like signs suggesting violence as well.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Joker is not associated with Suicide Squad or the other films in the DC Extended Universe. While it is distributed by DC Films and Warner Bros., Joker is a part of a new campaign known as Elseworlds for the comic franchise. Elseworlds will be standalone films that don’t necessarily fit in with the bigger universe DC has already assembled. Jared Leto will continue to play the Joker in all upcoming DCEU movies and currently has three films in production with the studio.

Joker will debut on October 4, 2019. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.