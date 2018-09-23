Ariana Grande Assures Her Fans That ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ As She Continues To Mourn Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande also tweeted out how much she loves her fans.

There appears to be some light emerging for Ariana Grande, as she addressed her fans via her Twitter on Saturday, letting them know that “everything will be okay” as she continues to cope with Mac Miller’s untimely death, as reported by People.

It’s been two weeks since Miller was found dead due to a drug overdose on Sept. 7 at the tragic age of just 26, and during this time, the late rapper’s ex has been keeping herself out of the spotlight. In fact, it wasn’t until this week that Grande was spotted out in public for the first time with her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

While the “God Is A Woman” singer, 25, has been maintaining somewhat of a presence on her social media pages, she hasn’t been keeping in touch with her loyal and devoted fans, as she has been known to frequently do.

Even though multiple sources have reported that the “Get Well Soon” singer is taking the necessary time to mourn Miller’s death properly, many fans continue to be worried about Grande’s well-being over all.

Possibly sensing this, Grande reached out to her fans earlier today to not only let them know that things will get better in time, but how much she loves them for their continued support.

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

In a recent statement, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s team told the media outlet the following.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Despite being understandably self-occupied, Grande did reach out to her fans on Thursday to let them know that although she has been absent, she is thinking of them. This was the first time she had addressed her fans directly since Miller’s passing.

love u i’m thinking of u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 20, 2018

While Miller’s death has reportedly been heartbreaking for Grande, it is not the only unexpected tragedy that she has had to face. This past May marked the one-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that occurred after her concert, which claimed over 20 lives and left over 500 injured. Grande revealed in August that she now suffers from PTSD and anxiety as a result.

Luckily, Grande is not dealing with her struggles alone, as Davidson, 24, has been right by her side. The Saturday Night Live star is so supportive of his fiancée that he even chose to opt out of attending Monday night’s Emmy Awards, in favor of staying home with his bride-to-be.