‘Avengers 4’: When To Expect The Trailer

The 'Captain Marvel' trailer and hints from the past suggest when the big trailer will debut.

The most highly anticipated movie of 2019 is none other than Avengers 4 after the massive success of Infinity War earlier this year. Avengers 4 will close out over a decade of build-up in one of the most successful franchises in movie history. As with Infinity War, fans are dying to know when the trailer for the fourth Avengers flick will be released. With over seven months until the movie premieres, a trailer this month or next month would be highly unlikely. However, there are plenty of clues to suggest that the trailer will be dropping well before the end of the year.

Screen Rant is suggesting some sort of teaser or trailer will come in November, with the long-awaited title reveal potentially coming in October. It was rumored that the Captain Marvel trailer would debut in September which came to fruition, so these next few months should see some hype surrounding the Brie Larson flick, which will then amp things up for Avengers 4.

The Captain Marvel trailer debuted five months before its premiere date, which would put an Avengers 4 trailer in November right on track. Fans will remember that the Infinity War trailer debuted in November, 2017, with just five months until its premiere date as well.

BGR is suggesting November 4 could be the special date for the trailer release, based on the number of days (141) between the Captain Marvel trailer and its release date. There were exactly 149 days between Infinity War and its premiere, meaning early November is more than likely a certainty for the trailer.

Something else that should be considered was the bumping up of the premiere date for Infinity War. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 5 in the United States, but was moved up a week so everyone in the world would see the movie at the same time to prevent spoilers. Currently, Avengers 4 is set to debut in Europe at the end of April, the same bumping up could happen again this time around.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has described the upcoming marketing campaign for Avengers 4 as difficult since most of the superhero population died off at the end of Infinity War. These characters, whether they make a comeback or not, cannot be shown in a trailer or promotional photos making things much more difficult than normal. When speaking with io9, Feige commented that characters like Black Panther wouldn’t be appearing in the trailer because they were “gone.”

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019 — unless the date changes.