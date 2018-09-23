Jeremy Renner Teases Hawkeye’s Return In ‘Avengers 4’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been thrilling audiences for 10 years now, but their last group installment has left fans heartbroken and eager for any news about the next film. Avengers: Infinity War featured the deaths of many beloved characters.

Marvel was particularly ruthless, but fans have refused to give up hope. Death reversal isn’t an uncommon trope, and many fans are theorizing that time travel will be involved in the next movie. Along with brainstorming solutions to the current arc, fans have also been discussing another aspect of the film.

Hawkeye, one of the original Avengers, was not present in Infinity War, and fans have been concerned about his fate. He was an important character in the first two movies, so his absence was a troubling plot-hole for many viewers. However, according to Express, both he and Ant-Man received government deals to be with their families during the events of the film.

In a recent series of social media posts, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner hinted that the archer will be back in action sooner rather than later. He mentioned that he would be “suiting up” soon, implying that he would be present in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.

Fans are eager to see Clint Barton back in action, especially after his absence from the most recent movie. His sense of humor would have been a helpful balm to the dark tone of Infinity War, and fans are hoping he can lighten the mood of the upcoming movie. It has also been mentioned that he might appear the upcoming Black Widow film, which is supposedly in production.

According to Comic Book, the MCU is far from done with Clint’s character, and fans can expect to see him in future films.

“We love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character. […] So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 will be hitting U.S. theaters on May 3, a matter of days after the anniversary of Infinity War. Fans in the U.K. will be able to view the film a few days earlier on April 26, but they’ve been advised not to spoil the film for other viewers