Emily Ratajkowski Wears Plunging Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Hot off the catwalk of Milan Fashion Week, which featured plenty of down-to-there necklines, Emily treats her fans to some skin.

Oh Emrata, Emrata, you never cease to amaze us with your deliberate wardrobe malfunctions. Case in point, the ever-so-sultry Emily Ratajkowski just posed braless for a pic she shared on her @Emrata Instagram account Saturday, leaving little to the imagination. The image shows the 27-year-old in a plunging teal-hued blazer with the front of the blazer opened up just enough to give her 19.6 million followers (and growing) a glance at her tanned and perky assets.

The post titled simply “Milano” shows her sitting at a table in what appears to be a restaurant. The image, which has received over 688,773 likes so far, also shows her flashing some serious bling on her finger. The knuckle-busting bauble she wore proudly for the photo is a two-toned engagement ring and yellow gold wedding band that her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, bestowed upon her.

Emily Ratajkowski let her trademark chestnut locks flow freely and fall below her shoulders for the skin-baring shot. She also wore a touch of glamorous makeup that included peach glossy lipstick.

The Daily Mail reported that Emily Ratajkowski was in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, and that the I Feel Pretty actress teamed the revealing teal blazer with a pair of short shorts and chic black and white snakeskin boots during the event. She topped the look off with dangling gold earrings and a blue-hued snakeskin bag and black sunglasses.

Emily reportedly played up her best angles, according to the Mail, and they wrote that “she posed up a storm and used the pavement as her catwalk.”

Just a day before, Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway for the highly anticipated Versace SS19 show. The Inquisitr previously reported on how the stunning “Blurred Lines” video model posed for the event in a sizzling and slinky black Versace gown with a thigh-high split that showcased her long and gorgeous stems. The Versace show heralded Ratajkowski’s return to the catwalk for the first time in three years.

Other notable celebs that walked the catwalk besides Emily Ratajkowsi and modeled Versace haute couture included Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, daughter to Cindy Crawford. Milan Fashion Week 2018 featured many barely-there designs with plenty of plunging necklines and skin-baring designs, so Ratajkowsi wasn’t the only one strutting her ample stuff during the event.