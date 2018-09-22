‘Avengers 4’ Title Rumors Fly As Russo Brothers Share Cryptic Photo

The photo may not be about the title after all.

As if there wasn’t enough mystery surrounding Avengers 4, the Russo brothers recently added a little fuel to the fire. The directors shared a new photo to their very sparse Instagram feed this week and encouraged their followers to “look hard” at the image. The new black and white photo is of Joe Russo sitting on a movie set and appears to be nothing more than just a candid shot. However, the caption’s prompt has fans speculating over the title of the Avengers 4 film, based on letters they can make out in the image.

The are no letters flat out in the image but are formed through different objects on the set. At first glance, the only two obvious letters that appear are an A in the ladder on the right, and an E in an equipment box on the far right. Fans took to Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit to point out the words they could find in the photo, and the overwhelming consensus among them was the word “Endgame.” Endgame has long been rumored to be the subtitle of the fourth Avengers flick, as Doctor Strange declares it’s the time they are in at the end of Infinity War.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has promised that the title of the next film was not mentioned in Infinity War, meaning Endgame wouldn’t be an option. That hasn’t stopped fans from suggesting it as the title over and over.

Other fans are suggesting the title is Avengers: Eternity for the noticeable A and E in the photo. Some have pointed out four A’s that can be found in the image, simply to just suggest Avengers 4. Taking things to the next level are fans pointing out the letter X in the image, suggesting the X-Men will be making an appearance in the upcoming film. With Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there is a small (Ant-Man small) possibility this could happen.

After the fact, others came forward and noted that the image may not be about the title at all but an object set off in the background. The newest theory surrounding the photo regards the large silver object on the left of the photo. A Reddit thread suggests this is War Machine’s Proton Cannon. A very similar looking object can be found in Infinity War when Colonel Rhodes is talking with Secretary Ross. The proton cannon is an extension of War Machine’s armor. It would be surprising if the whole point of this cryptic photo was to somewhat hide the armor of a secondary character.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.