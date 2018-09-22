NFL Week 3 Picks, Odds, And Preview For Houston Texans Vs. New York Giants

Fans are making their NFL picks for Week 3 action between the Houston Texans and the New York Giants. In Week 3, the 0-2 New York Giants travel to NRG Stadium to take on the 0-2 Houston Texans. Both teams are looking for their first victory of this NFL season. The Giants and the Texans have only faced each other four times in NFL history, and New York leads the series 3-1. Their fifth game airs on Sunday on Fox at 1 p.m. EST.

The Giants’ Offense Has Yet To Show Up This Season

The New York Giants have looked underwhelming during the first two weeks of the season. Quarterback Eli Manning has a total of 503 passing yards for only one touchdown and one interception. Last week against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys beat New York 20-13. Manning threw for 279 yards, and the 37-year-old quarterback was sacked a stunning six times.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley found just 28 yards on 11 carries, though he did manage 14 catches for 80 yards. Cowboys convincingly handled Odell Beckham, Jr., limiting the wide receiver to four receptions for 51 yards. The only touchdown for the Giants in their Week 2 game came from Evan Engram, who saw 7 receptions for 67 yards. The Giants are averaging 14 points per game.

On a positive note, the Giants defense has played solidly. Though they have some trouble with the run, New York’s pass defense is largely on point. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins leads the team with 10 tackles and one interception. Their defense is allowing the sixth fewest total yards at 301.5, and the second fewest total passing yards with 164 per game.

The Texans Are Searching For Their First Win At Home On Sunday

During Week 2, the Houston Texans lost to their rivals, the Tennessee Titans, 20-17. For the season, quarterback Deshaun Watson has a 59.1 percent completion rate for 486 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins has a total of 14 catches for 188 yards.

Lamar Miller leads the Texans’ ground report with 166 rushing yards. After missing the first week of the season, wide receiver Will Fuller V looked impressive against the Titans with eight receptions for 113 yards. As a unit, Houston is averaging 381 yards of total offense. The Texans are impressively averaging 157.5 rushing yards per game, a league best. Houston’s averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Texans defense ranks 18th overall in the NFL, surrendering an average of 23.5 points per game. J.J. Watt has yet to get a sack through the first two weeks of NFL action, but D.J. Reader has two. Kareem Jackson leads the defense on tackles with 11. Jadeveon Clowney was initially listed as questionable for Week 3, but as CBS Sports reported, the outside linebacker will be in action on Sunday, and that may spell bad news for the Giants.

138 These are the numbers to know for #NYGvsHOU. pic.twitter.com/Qne0y48orc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 22, 2018

NFL Picks & Odds For Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

As of the time of this writing, the Texans are favored at -6. This has been a tough one for NFL insiders to predict, and as far as the books are concerned, many experts recommend staying away from this one altogether. By a narrow margin, most of the money is on taking the points and backing the Giants. Fans have been waiting for New York to click into gear. If the Giants break through, many pundits feel that they will win the game outright, let alone with getting six points.

What's the chatter this week about #NYGvsHOU? @MadelynBurke details in this week's Audible. pic.twitter.com/SpGFEON2Li — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2018

While it is by a narrow margin, most experts who have given their NFL picks for Week 3 are expecting the New York Giants to finally click and find their first victory against the Houston Texans.