Apple Could Discontinue iPhone XS, XS Max After Just One Year, ‘Motley Fool’ Predicts

The publication believes Apple could do something similar to what it did earlier this month when it discontinued last year's iPhone X.

Although many expected Apple to continue selling the iPhone X when it launched the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR earlier this month, the company discontinued last year’s flagship phone, instead allowing the XS to replace the iPhone X. According to a new report, there are reasons why Apple might choose to do the same next year by discontinuing the iPhone XS and XS Max and replacing the two phones with new flagships for the 2019 model year.

According to the Motley Fool, rumors on Apple’s plans for its 2019 iPhone models are still limited as of the moment, but it seems likely that the company will launch direct replacements for this year’s lineup of three phones, with “at least” two premium phones that come with OLED displays and top-of-the-line hardware specifications and features. However, the Motley Fool’s Ashraf Eassa predicted that Apple won’t keep the iPhone XS and XS Max around and sell them at discounted prices, and would likely discontinue both devices in lieu of newer replacements.

Explaining his reasons for predicting the discontinuation of the iPhone XS and XS Max in 2019, Eassa wrote that Apple is likely to unveil a successor to the iPhone XR that would come with fundamental specifications that exceed those of this year’s XS and XS Max. He predicted that the “minimum” specs might include a new A13 processor, faster cellular speeds, and an improved rear camera. With the 2019 iPhone XR successor expected to trump this year’s flagship phones, Eassa said that Apple could “have a tough time” selling the older phones at a price that “makes sense” for the company and its consumers alike.

“In short, neither the XS nor the XS Max would be viable products in the next product cycle for the same reasons the iPhone X wouldn’t have been viable in this one.”

Instead of keeping a year-old iPhone XS and XS Max in 2019, Apple could end up keeping the 2018 iPhone XR during the next product cycle “with a suitable discount,” Motley Fool’s Eassa added. This, he said, would put the onus on Apple to release a next-generation XR that is significantly different and upgraded from its predecessor, preferably with a dual-camera system as Apple outfits the 2019 model year XS and XS Max with three-lens rear camera systems.

Listing one final reason why he believes Apple will discontinue the 2018 iPhone XS and XS Max after just one year on shelves, Eassa wrote that doing so would help the company’s bottom line in terms of revenue and profit, as consumers are left with “no cheaper option” if they want a new iPhone with a stainless steel casing and OLED display technology.