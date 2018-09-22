Amy Roloff Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Chris

Amy Roloff looks to be enthralled with her boyfriend of two years, Chris Marek, on their anniversary. The Little People, Big World star posted a series of photos of the pair enjoying a romantic dinner and a beautiful sunset at what appears to be Roloff Farms.

Amy was married to ex-husband Matt Roloff from 1987 until their divorce in 2016. They have four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, Molly, and Jacob. The entire family – and Amy and Matt’s marriage difficulties – are featured on the long-running TLC show, which aired its most recent episodes from Season 13 this summer. Matt and Amy were shown fighting about serious and small issues from Matt’s DUI to financial struggles and more.

Things seemed messy, and it’s nice to see that Amy has moved on. Matt appears to have moved on as well. Pop Culture reported that Matt sent Amy well-wishes on her birthday this week. Amy shares her September birthday with daughter Molly, and Matt seemed to want to put aside their differences and celebrate. Amy and Matt fought often throughout Season 13 of their show, so it was especially nice to see them bury the hatchet.

In the photo, Matt poses with Molly and his granddaughter, Jeremy’s daughter Ember. Matt and Molly are both smiling for the camera.

“A very Happy Birthday to both Amy and Molly who share the exact same big day. I hope you both have a wonderful amazing Day!! Happy Birthday to you both,” he wrote.

Perhaps things have mellowed between the exes. Amy has been happily dating Marek for two years, and Roloff has moved on with Caryn Chandler. Marek is a real estate agent in Portland, and reportedly he and Matt also get along just fine. It’s good to see that things are less volatile and both Roloffs can enjoy their happiness while still remaining close.

It will be important to remember that even more changes are on their way to shake up the Roloff clan. Good Housekeeping recently reported that Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, are no longer going to be filming on Little People, Big World.

Amy supports their decision to leave the show and continue on with work they want to do. The show is filming for its fourteenth season, and episodes will be airing in the spring. The family has dealt with departures before. Jacob Roloff left the show in 2016, and Molly is not on very often as she has relocated to Spokane, WA with her husband.