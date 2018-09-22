‘The Challenge’ Season 33 Cast Rumors

Season 33 of the hit reality show is reportedly casting right now.

Casting for the next season of The Challenge is rumored to have begun, despite the fact that Final Reckoning is still playing out on TV. According to Vevmo, a spoiler website dedicated to all things reality television, the new season of the hit MTV show will be some sort of Fresh Meat theme where the cast is split between OG’s and newcomers. These newcomers appear to be coming off of different reality programs and aren’t just fans who have applied like the original Fresh Meat and Fresh Meat 2.

For now, speculation suggests Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cara Maria Sorbello, Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, Kyle Christine, Paulie Calafiore, Natalie Negrotti, Leroy Garrett and Nicole Zanetta are contenders Vevmo considers “highly likely” for Season 33.

Potential “fresh meat” contenders are Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach UK), Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19), Jessica Graf (Big Brother 19), Josh Murray (The Bachelorette/Champs vs. Stars), Clara Tan (Asian Top Model), Elettra Lamborghini (Geordie Shore), Chantelle Connelly (Geordie Shore), and Marnie Simpson (Geordie Shore). Vevmo is reporting these potential challengers were called to check their availability, and none of them have been confirmed after the fact. There is said to be the same amount of veterans as newbies this time around.

A fan thread over on The Challenge Wikia page gave a little more insight into casting rumors. According to the page, Ammo Hall (Road Rules: Go Big or Go Home), Brad Fiorenza (Real World: San Diego), Caleb Reynolds (Big Brother), Chuck Mowery (Are You the One?), Cole Medders (Survivor), Jozea Flores (Big Brother), Mark Long (Challenge Godfather), Victor Arroyo (Big Brother), Wes Bergmann (Real World: Austin), Zach Rance (Big Brother), Angela Babicz (Bad Girls Club), Beth Stolarczyk (Real World: Los Angeles), Danielle Maltby (The Bachelor), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother), Faith Stowers (Vanderpump Rules), Kam Williams (Are You the One?), Kenya Scott (Are You the One?), and Taylor Selfridge (Are You the One?) have all been contacted regarding their availability as well.

According to the fan thread, Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl), Frank Sweeney (Real World: San Diego), Abi-Maria Gomes (Survivor), Amanda Garcia (Are You the One?), Britni Thornton (Are You the One?), Kayleigh Morris (Ex on the Beach UK), and Tina Barta (Road Rules: South Pacific) have either declined an invitation or are not being cast.

The rumors on both sites are suggesting the show will begin filming mid-October and last through December of this year. There are no rumors on the location of the newest Challenge at this point in time. As always, casting for The Challenge changes up until the very last minute. Potential contenders are flown to location and never appear on the show, so stay up to date with the Inquisitr regarding the cast for Season 33 of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.