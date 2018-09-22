Justin Theroux Discusses His ‘Gentle Separation’ From Jennifer Aniston In New ‘New York Times’ Interview

The ‘Maniac’ star honestly discusses his headline-making split.

After Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, the tabloids obsessively started following her dating adventures, hoping that she would one day find a new prince. In 2011, she began dating actor, screenwriter, and producer Justin Theroux. After a three-year engagement, they finally got married on August 5, 2015. However, this past February, the couple announced that they too were separating.

Now, in a brand-new, lengthy New York Times profile, Theroux openly talked about his breakup with the former Friends star.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most-gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” the 47-year-old revealed in the interview that was published on Saturday, September 22.

“It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Theroux stressed that the split was “amicable,” and neither one of them “is looking to throw hatchets at each other.”

“We respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be,” he added.

The Tropic Thunder screenwriter would not say if he is dating anyone new or not.

Justin Theroux Is on the Prowl https://t.co/z6ViBeDBRQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 22, 2018

The New York Times interview took place at various locations across New York City, including the Empire State Building and Chinatown, where Theroux lives in a Greenwich Village duplex with his dog, a rescued pit bull named Kuma.

The part Italian, part French actor stars in the new Netflix miniseries, Maniac, which is currently available for streaming, alongside Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Gabriel Byrne, Sonoya Mizuno, and Sally Field.

In the 10-episode psychological thriller, Theroux plays Dr. James K. Mantleray, a scientist who has developed a new pharmaceutical treatment, said to fix everything that’s wrong in a person’s mind, that is put on trial at his laboratory.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

He jokingly told the New York Times that he wanted to keep a robotic sex toy that his character wears in Maniac.

“Certain props you always want to bring home,” he said. “I’m sure Charlie Chaplin has his cane. I’ll have my self-masturbating virtual reality suck tube.”

Theorux has two movies coming out later this year. In Bumblebee, he provides the voice of the Decepticon Dropkick, and in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex, out December 25, he portrays Mel Wulf, the former legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union.