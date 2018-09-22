Siblings of Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar Endorse His Democratic Opponent in Brutal Campaign Ad

Running for political office is difficult. Your background is examined from all sides, the press is scrutinizing your every move, and you need a lot of support from friends and family. Business Insider reports that Arizona Republican Paul Gosar is lacking one or two of those key ingredients for a successful campaign – mainly, the support of his siblings. Gosar has a large family, but six of his siblings appeared in a campaign video endorsing his Democratic opponent, David Brill.

The ad was posted online Friday and immediately gained attention. Gosar has held the seat in Arizona’s 4th district since 2013, and is up for re-election in November. His opponent, David Brill, is mostly considered a long shot to win.

Tim, David, Grace, Joan, Gaston, and Jennifer Gosar all have unique opinions on why their brother Paul should not be allowed to keep his office. They disagree with his positions on immigration, health care, and the environment.

“If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he’d be fighting for Social Security, for better access to health care,” Jennifer Gosar said. “I bet he would be researching what is the most insightful water policy to help the environment of Arizona sustain itself and be successful.”

Tim Gosar closed out the ad by saying that Paul Gosar does not believe in the people of Arizona, nor does he have their best interests at heart.

It seems like the split between the family is hardly new, as siblings have disagreed with Paul before. In the past, Paul’s brother David Gosar has criticized him for his political stances on events like the Charlottesville protests, where anti-racist protester Heather Heyer was mowed down by a white supremacist’s car. He feels like his brother engaged in conspiracy theories and fear-mongering surrounding the event, and made it clear his views are not held by the rest of the family.

“There’s no dispute about our opposition to him,” David Gosar said. “It’s something that has been building for some time. Watching what he does up there in Congress. It’s ridiculous.”

Brill reports that he did not approach the siblings to create the ad, but he does appreciate their support. Brill is seen as a bit of a long shot candidate for the 4th district seat, and said that while videographers from his campaign interviewed the siblings, he did not have any say over the content for the ads.