‘Big Brother 20:’ Angela Rummans Discusses Her Harsh Goodbye Messages

According to the model, she was only mean to one houseguest.

Angela Rummans of Big Brother Season 20 was dubbed the “mean girl” of the season, mostly for her harsh goodbye messages to houseguests. While keeping a stoic persona in the game, Angela let it all out when it was time to record messages to the evicted houseguest. Former alliance member Rachel Swindler was the first to feel Angela’s wrath, followed by most of the members of “The Hive” and “FOUTTE” alliances.

However, Angela does not feel like she was rude in any of her goodbye messages and admitted to only being snarky to one. Angie “Rockstar” Lantry was the recipient of Angela’s worst message of the season, and during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Angela claimed that was her only rude message.

“I was really only harsh on one of the jury members. That was Rockstar. She was very much a bully in this game to me. She said a lot of personal attacks on me. I think she will be surprised when she watches the game back and really sees who I am. I feel like she was the only jury member that I spoke my mind because I felt like our relationship was unsalvageable and I don’t see us having a relationship when we leave this house,” she claimed.

Angela was slammed on social media for her attitude in the house, not just in her goodbye messages, but for comments she made throughout the season. From the start, fans had a bad taste in their mouth when Angela referred to her skin as “ghetto” and for telling Bayleigh Dayton she wanted her to be the first African American winner before voting her out.

Needless to say, Angela won’t have the greatest time in the jury house sitting next to everyone she’s voted out this season, including her alliance member Brett Robinson which she backdoored during the double eviction.

The model also feels like she was treated badly in the house, and told EW she wasn’t looking forward to seeing Faysal Shafaat due to his rude eviction speech the night he was sent packing. After being asked who she was least looking forward to, Angela held nothing back.

“Probably Fess, because he made a very personal attack [on] me during his eviction speech. It was totally uncalled for. It exposed his character and I don’t want to be surrounded by people that will come at you in a personal way. One thing I would never do is say something so personal and attack someone in a way that had nothing to do with the game. It was very childish and immature,” she explained.

The final episodes of Big Brother 20 air this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.