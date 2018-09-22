A Magnificent Roman Cemetery That Dates Back 2,000 Years Has Been Discovered In Lincolnshire, England

Sixty graves, ancient pottery and a villa have been excavated at this ancient Roman cemetery in Lincolnshire.

During construction of a housing development in Lincolnshire, England, a magnificent Roman cemetery that dates back 2,000 years was recently discovered, and along with the skeletons that were found, archaeologists also unearthed grave goods and ancient pottery at the Roman site.

According to Fox News, an initial investigation showed there to be a burial of an adult and two infants here, yet as further excavation was conducted, archaeologists determined that this was actually the site of a quite large Roman cemetery and that there were actually dozens of burials here rather than the initial few that they had originally found.

When the infant was found, it was discovered to have been “carefully buried,” although in this particular case, that meant being placed beneath a roof tile. Meanwhile, another body was found to have been cremated, with the individual’s contents placed carefully inside of an urn.

Allen Archaeology noted on their website that Lincoln was at one point an extremely powerful and important city and that other remains have also been found in other areas of town.

“We know that Lincoln was an influential Roman city and important. Well-preserved remains survive around the town, the Newport Arch being the most obvious and impressive.”

Allen Archaeology also explained that while it is well known that there were previously Roman buildings in this area that were built around the first century AD, it was believed that this was primarily a residential community and up until now, this Roman cemetery in Lincolnshire was completely unknown.

“Initial results suggest that the cemetery was used over an extended period of time. Previous archaeological work in the area has revealed evidence of Roman buildings dating from the first century onwards but until now it was thought that the area was used by the Romans for housing, so this is an exciting discovery.”

Besides the 60 graves that archaeologists have found here, the remains of a Roman villa have also been excavated. Natasha Powers of Allen Archaeology has said that the discovery of the graveyard was certainly “not an everyday find.” She also notes that the presence of the Roman cemetery and its remains “tells us something about the population living there 2,000 years ago.”

With such a large Roman cemetery as this in Lincolnshire, archaeologists are still continuing with their excavations and once these are fully complete, the ancient artifacts will eventually be put on display for visitors at a museum known as The Collection.