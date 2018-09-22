NFL Week 3 Picks, Preview, And Huge Spread For Minnesota Vikings Vs. Buffalo Bills

Fans are making their NFL picks for Week 3, and as expected, the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills game is providing a very large spread. Week 3 brings us an interconference play with the 0-2 Buffalo Bills traveling to the U.S. Bank Stadium to face the 1-0-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings and the Bills have squared off a total of 13 times in their respective franchise’s history, and Minnesota leads the series 8-5. Their Week 3 game airs on CBS on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

McCoy May Not Be Able To Assist The Dysfunctional Bills In Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers gave the Bills their second defeat last week with a final score of 31-20. In Week 2, rookie quarterback Josh Allen completed 18 of his 33 attempts for one touchdown and two interceptions. Zay Jones and Robert Foster each had two receptions a piece for a total of 93 yards. Kelvin Benjamin had two receptions and one touchdown.

LeSean McCoy led the run report with nine carries for 39 yards, and Allen was right behind him with eight carries for 32 yards. McCoy missed the second half of the game because of a cracked rib and is listed as questionable for Week 3. Chris Ivory saw two carries and one touchdown. The Bills are averaging 223 yards of total offense for just 11.5 points a game, and both of those numbers are the second worst in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season. On the defensive side of the ball, Both Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds got seven tackles a piece, and Lorenzo Alexander and Jerry Hughes each managed a sack.

The positive of last week’s game was rookie Josh Allen showing great heart and getting his first NFL touchdown pass, but that’s not what Buffalo fans were talking about after the game. During halftime, 10-year veteran cornerback Vontae Davis unceremoniously retired after realizing that football was no longer for him. Davis’ bizarre and unprecedented retirement is perhaps a reflection of just how dysfunctional the Bills really are.

Lorenzo Alexander said that the way Vontae retired was disrespectful, and most fans couldn’t agree more.

Buffalo CB Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime during the Chargers-Bills game Sunday. "He said he's not coming out. He retired…"

—Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander pic.twitter.com/ab7wJoyc7f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2018

On Wednesday, Davis spoke with retired cornerback Domonique Foxworth. As Yahoo Sports reported, in a text message from Vontae to Domonique following the interview, Davis described his decision as therapeutic.

“And on a final note, Fox, leaving was therapeutic, bro. I left everything the league wanted me to be, playing for my teammates while injured, the gladiator mentality, it all just popped. And when it popped, I just wanted to leave it all behind. So that’s why I don’t care what people say. That experience was personal and not meant for anyone else to understand. It was me cold turkey leaving behind an identity that I carried with me for so long.”

While Davis’ retirement may have been cathartic to him and best for his health, it likely won’t do much to boost fans’ or players’ moral. Most importantly, the Bills will be without their veteran cornerback going into Week 3. It’s also likely that they will be missing veteran running back LeSean McCoy, a player that Buffalo desperately needs to be in the game.

Vikings Just Fixed A Major Problem

The Vikings are unbeaten this season and look to continue that trend in Week 3. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 65.5 percent of his 84 pass attempts this season, and he has thrown for 669 yards for six touchdowns and one interception. In Week 2, Minnesota tied Green Bay 29-29. Cousins completed 35 of his 48 attempts, and the dynamite quarterback had a total of four touchdown passes with one interception.

Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell each found the end zone, and Stefon Diggs had nine receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Dalvin Cook led the run game with 10 carries for 38 yards. Defensively, Mackensie Alexander, Danielle Hunter, and David Parry each got a sack. Xavier Rhodes had a total of eight tackles in Week 2.

The Minnesota Vikings would have likely won their game against the Packers if it wasn’t for three missed kicks by their former kicker, Daniel Carlson. Head coach Mike Zimmer cut Carlson on Monday and picked up free agent Dan Bailey. Bailey was shockingly released by the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason, and Zimmer capitalized on that decision. Making 88.2 percent of his field goals and 276 of his 278 extra points, Bailey is the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Odds & Picks For Vikings vs. Bills

To no surprise, the Vikings are heavily favored. As of the time of this writing, Minnesota is heavily favored against buffalo at -16.5. As far as the books are concerned, it’s usually a gimme to take the points when the spread is more than two touchdowns, regardless of who is playing. However, this game seems to be an exception to that rule, as most money is on the Vikings.

Most NFL insiders feel that the only way that Minnesota won’t win by at least three touchdowns is if the Vikings are less competitive coming out in the second half. However, the Bills are one of the worst teams in the NFL with a bleak offensive game, and they will be facing the league’s best defense and a formidable offense. In addition, center Pat Elflein returns on Sunday after missing the first two weeks of the season because of an injury.

After missing the first two games of the season, @elflein65 is slated to make his 2018 debut on Sunday. https://t.co/5lTBjo3Ycs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 21, 2018

Most experts who have given their NFL picks for Week 3 are expecting the Minnesota Vikings to blowout the Buffalo Bills.