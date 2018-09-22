‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 24: Wedding For Thorne & Katie, Custody War In Court

New B&B spoilers state that Ridge and Brooke keep secrets from each other.

Bold and the Beautifulspoilers for the week of September 24 reveal that love is in the air as Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) get married in a quick, yet romantic wedding. This is also the week when the custody battle goes to court. B&Bspoilers indicate that secrets and divided loyalties will threaten to tear families apart.

Monday, September 24

Thanks to Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) ties to Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando), Ridge is pretty sure that the judge will rule in Katie’s favor. Highlight Hollywood spoilers indicate that Brooke is still unaware that her husband is pressuring the judge to do his bidding.

Brooke sneaks behind her husband’s back to meet with Bill. It seems as if these two will continue discussing the custody case, and getting closer.

Bill attempts to reach out to Katie one last time. He wants to try and avoid the court at all costs.

However, Katie’s wedding will be the following day and her mind is not on what Bill is saying. Bold and the Beautifulspoilers indicate that Ridge will step in when things become heated between Will’s parents.

Tuesday, September 25

Thorne and Katie get hitched according to spoilers! Bold and the Beautifulfans will see the couple get married in the Forresters’ living room. Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) return to help dress the bride.

Justin is anxious that his boss, Bill (Don Diamont), might act irrationally at the wedding. Bill knows that Katie and Thorne’s chances improve if they get married, and he may just lose it.

Wednesday, September 26

Bill speaks to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton). He attempts to play on Liam’s feelings so that he will support him in the custody battle,

Bold and the Beautifulspoilers state that the hearing will commence.

Thursday, September 27

Evidence is led to discredit Bill as a father.

Wyatt and Brooke feel torn before they testify on Bill’s behalf. Bold and the Beautifulpromise that seeing her sister and ex-fiance taking the stand in support of Bill, will push Katie over the edge.

Friday, September 28

The custody battle comes to an end as closing arguments are made.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally agree on something. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS