Melissa Joan Hart And Sean Astin Star In New Netflix Sitcom ‘No Good Nick’

Find out what happens when one family welcomes a teenager with a ‘secret agenda’ into their home.

Netflix has announced a new family sitcom that will be available to watch on the streaming service in 2019, No Good Nick, starring perennial favorites Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin.

The multicamera series is about a family of four who take in a 13-year-old “street-smart con artist with a secret agenda,” reported Deadline. Although a comedy, the show will also feature serialized drama elements.

Hart, known for her roles on TV’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey, will play the mother, Liz, who is a competitive career woman.

Astin, most famous for playing Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is familiar to many Netflix viewers — he joined the cast of Stranger Things in Season 2 as Bob Newby. In No Good Nick, he will play the lovable and dorky “fun dad,” Ed.

Actress Siena Agudong (Star Falls, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) will star as the title role, meaning Nick is short for Nicole, and the couple’s two children will be played by Kalama Epstein (The Fosters, Liberty Crossing) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Liv & Maddie).

David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan (Miss Dial) created No Good Nick, and will serve as executive producers.

“Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time,” said Melissa Cobb, the vice president of Kids and Family at Netflix. “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery, and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix.”

Filming for Season 1’s 20 episodes has already commenced and, according to its director, Andy Fickman (Kevin Can Wait, Liv and Maddie), it is off to an excellent start.

“1st episode of #NoGoodNick shot, and I can’t remember the last time I have seen a group of talented actors come together so quickly to form a family on and off camera,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 22.

“The cast & crew are just amazing, and our brilliant writers are creating something fresh and unique for audiences of all ages! Can’t wait for everyone to discover the magic, mystery, laughter, and heart of this show!”

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to work on the new series, No Good Nick, with such amazing and inspiring people,” Agudong said on Instagram.

And, Hart posted a selfie on Instagram with beautiful purple flowers that her mother and step-father sent her for the series’ “opening night.”