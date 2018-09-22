Kourtney Kardashian Slams Her Mom For Having An Affair, Khloe Tries To Mediate

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is in its 15th season, and the drama is still ever-present. According to InStyle, Kourtney shades her mother, self-described momager Kris Jenner, for having an affair with soccer player Todd Waterman while she was married to Kourtney’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Khloe attempts to mediate the situation, telling her oldest sister, “For some reason, you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair. You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

When Kourtney responds that she does not dwell on Todd, Kris accuses Kourtney of having her “own Todd.” At the time of the show’s filming, Kourtney was dating Younes Bendjima.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” Kourtney replies. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

Her comment leaves her mother speechless. Khloe simply says that memories change as people age, and she urged her sister not to be so hard on their mother. When speaking in her confessional, Kourtney says she doesn’t ever think she and her mother will see eye-to-eye on the effects of Kris’ affair.

“I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mom about it. I think it’s like, we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something, really, that my mom can fix.”

Kris Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991. The pair had four children together – Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloe, and Robert Jr. According to Radar Online, Kris claimed that he was emotionally abusive and that he cut her off financially, though she was the one caring for their children in their divorce proceedings.

“On May 3, 1990, Kimberly found me crying after a brutal conversation with [Robert] and she became so upset I had a difficult time getting her to her carpool on time. Kimberly called my office twice that afternoon crying hysterically, begging me to come home,” read Kris’ statement.

Kris attempted to have Robert Sr. removed from the family home, but Robert Sr. argued that it was Kris who created an unstable environment for their children, especially after she began her affair with Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner.

“Firstly my children are exposed to another man living with their mother. I believe that is inappropriate and I ask the court to enjoin and restrain (Kris) from living with any member of the opposite sex in or about the presence of our children,” read Robert Sr.’s statement. Robert Sr. passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer. Kris married Bruce Jenner and the pair had two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie.