Rita Ora Sizzles In New Video For ‘Let You Love Me’

Rita Ora release a video for her new song, “Let You Love Me” and it’s hot. The promotional clip for the first single off her upcoming album Phoenix sees Ora in a sweaty London nightclub where she’s flirting with a stranger.

The 27-year-old singer went for a sultry laidback look in the video in a simple white sleeveless top and jeans with wet hair. Judging from the lyrics, the song is about the feeling that you are the reason why relationships don’t work out.

Here are the lyrics of the first verse:

?I should’ve stayed with you last night

Instead of going out to find trouble

That’s just trouble (yeah)

I think I run away sometimes

Whenever I get too vulnerable

That’s not your fault (yeah)?

So, in essence, she’s singing about not allowing herself to be loved because of her issues.

The singer may have a bit hit on her hands with “Let You Love Me.” The song currently has close to 900,000 views on Instagram. Ora’s fans showed her lots of love in the YouTube comments under the video.

“She has a great talent and a beautiful voice,” one person wrote, while another commented, “I think it’s time Rita to get her big break. She is underrated.”

On Instagram, her fans echoed that positive reception.

“I swear more than half of the views on the music video are mine!!” one of her followers wrote under a screenshot from the video.

Ora expressed appreciation for her fans in light of their support of her new music.

“Can’t believe how much [heart emoji] and support you’ve shown me for Let You Love Me…” she wrote. “Let You Love Me is the #1 trending video on @youtube and already #7 on iTunes.”

Ora recently announced that she will be releasing a new album in November. This second album comes six years after her debut.

“My second album will be out in November, it’s called ‘Phoenix’ and I’m really excited about it,” Ora said in a radio interview with Capital FM. “It’s just, for me, such a journey, the ups and downs of this album you’ll really feel in the record.

Ora went on to describe the project as a “strong pop album” that pulls from her journey of becoming a woman.

“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music,” she added before calling the work a “true labor of love.”

“I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of,” she continued.

Rita Ora’s new album is set to be released on November 21.