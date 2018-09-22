Roseanne Barr Goes Off When Asked About Her Character Being Killed Off On ‘The Conners’

The fired ABC star flipped out on a photographer when he asked about her 'Roseanne’ character.

Roseanne Barr apparently does not want to talk about the death of her sitcom character. The former Roseanne star reportedly went on a profanity-laced rant when a photographer asked her about her character’s death on the upcoming ABC spinoff, The Conners.

Barr and her longtime boyfriend, Johnny Argent, got into it with a photographer outside of a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s store earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. When she was asked questions about how her iconic character, Roseanne Conner, will be killed off when her canceled ABC comedy returns as The Conners next month, Barr became enraged and started questioning the photographer about his political leanings. Barr also attempted to turn the tables on the persistent photographer and began recording their exchange on her cell phone as she asked him who he plans to vote for in the next election.

“Are you gonna vote Democrat?” Barr asked the man, who informed her that in the 2016 election he voted for Donald Trump.

The man also told Roseanne he is a fan of hers, to which she reportedly replied, “‘Why didn’t you say that? You may have gotten an interview.”

Barr later accused the photographer of “attacking” her husband after Argent called out the pesky pap for following them through the parking lot when it was clear Roseanne didn’t want to be interviewed. Barr went on to accuse the man of lying about his support of Trump.

“I know you’re lying about being a Trump supporter, you’re a f***ing Hilary supporter, don’t lie.”

Barr’s rant comes just a week after she seemingly “spoiled” the fate of her character on The Conners. While fans had a clue that Mama Conner might be killed off when Roseanne star John Goodman told The Sunday Times his character will “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” nothing has been confirmed by ABC.

But as the Inquisitr previously shared, Barr recently talked about her iconic character’s passing in an interview with Brandon Straka on his YouTube show, Walk Away, revealing, “They had her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr blasted producers for killing off her character in such a way, calling it cruel and “an insult” to longtime fans of the original Roseanne series.

“It’s so cynical and horrible — she should have died as a hero,” Barr said.

Roseanne Barr has had a few public breakdowns in the months since she was fired by ABC for an offensive tweet she posted. The former ABC star recently announced she will move to Israel when The Conners premieres next month and that she has no plans to watch it.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 on ABC.