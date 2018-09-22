Prince William And Kate Middleton Attend Wedding With George And Charlotte

Amidst their royal duties, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a wedding on Saturday with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. According to People, the couple served as page boy and bridesmaid at the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of Kate’s best friends.

Sophie married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk, England. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton also attended the wedding with her husband, James Williams. Pippa,34, is pregnant with the pair’s first child. She is due in October, and will possibly miss the wedding of Prince William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Kate and Sophie have been friends for several years, and have often been seen together on vacation, at birthday celebrations, and at a church in Sandringham. Sophie is originally from Letheringsett in Norfolk and often traveled in the same social circles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She once dated on of William’s closest friends, Thomas van Straubenzee. Thomas is the brother of Charlie van Straubenzee, Prince Harry’s close friend. Harry and his wife, Megan Markle, attended Charlie’s wedding on August 4th, which also happened to be Meghan’s 37th birthday. Thomas is the godfather of Princess Charlotte, according to Town and Country.

The wedding happens just before Prince William begins his tour of Africa on Monday, September 24th. The Duke of Cambridge will visit Namibia, Tanzania, and Kenya. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kate will not be joining William on his trip as the couple believes in keeping their passion projects separate from royal engagements they attend together. William will meet with dignitaries in Namibia, the Irish Guard, and speak to different groups about the illegal wildlife trade.

William and Kate are the proud parents of three children – George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and Louis, 6 months. Kate began her maternity leave in March and will return to her royal duties in October. The Duchess of Cambridge is a big proponent of mental health awareness. When she first announced her solo projects after she and William married in 2012, many of them were health-related, including her patronage of Action on Addiction, East Anglia’s Children Hospices, art therapy charity the Art Room, and the National Portrait Gallery, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Along with her husband and her brother-in-law, Kate founded the Heads Together foundation, which focuses on mental health awareness and removing the stigma of issues like addiction, depression, and more. The organization specializes in working with children, homeless shelters, and veterans to address mental health.