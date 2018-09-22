Magician Shin Lim was crowned the 2018 Season 13 winner of America’s Got Talent.

“The sexiest magician on the planet,” Tyra Banks said as she announced the 2018 AGT winner. Coming in second place, Zurcaroh rushed over and hoisted the young magician into the air after he had collapsed to the floor in shock.

When Banks pulled the winner to the microphone for a few final words before the final episode ended, Lim admitted that he was speechless. He, however, did manage to thank America and say that he “loved everyone.”

“When you told me at 16 that an awkward, shy kid would one day be performing at the Dolby Theatre performing on America’s Got Talent, I wouldn’t have believed them,” the AGT 2018 winner said as he opened up about his carpal tunnel. “To compete on AGT, it means the world to me.”

Born in Canada, the 26-year-old magician is self-taught. Using close-up magic tricks and sleight of hand, Shin has wowed audiences all over his home in Acton, Massachusetts. As those who have followed Season 13 since his audition know, Lim shifted to a career in magic after carpal tunnel put an end to his days as a pianist.

According to People Magazine, it wasn’t just America that found Shin’s performances mystifying. Even the judges thought he had a great chance at winning AGT. Both Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell admitted Lim was “the best close-up magician they have ever seen.” Heidi Klum said Shin was the first magician to make her believe magic was a real thing.

The young singer survived against the nine other AGT finalists during the two-hour season finale this week. Winning the most votes after his live performance on Tuesday, he will take home the $1 million prize as well as the headliner for the November AGT show taking place in Las Vegas.

Roughly 90 minutes into the two-hour finale, five acts were eliminated including:

Glennis Grace

Vicki Barbolak

Daniel Emmet

Duo Transcend

Courtney Hadwin

During the last 20 minutes of the episode, eliminations started up again with singer Michael Ketterer in fifth place, stand-up comedian Samuel J. Comroe in fourth place, violinist Brian King Joseph in third place, and Zurcaroh as runner-up.

Both Howie and Simon looked to be in pain as they watched Tyra eliminate the acts – based on America’s votes – one at a time. Heidi admitted, in the video clip above, it was a very “nail biting experience,” and she had no idea how America managed to choose a winner because all of the performances were so great.

Shin Lim is the second magician to win America’s Got Talent.