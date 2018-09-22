Emily Ratajkowski Struts Her Stuff On The Runway In Slinky Black Versace Dress

Ratajkowski returned to the catwalk for the first time in three years

Emily Ratajkowski proved that she’s more than just a print and Instagram model recently when she walked the runway for Versace. Ratajkowski posted a photo on Instagram where she’s strutting the catwalk for the brand at Milan Fashion Week.

“VERSACE, an absolute dream!” the model wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the incredible @donatella_versace and the whole @versace team for this moment.

In the photo, Ratajkowski is wearing a black satin slip dress with a thigh-high split that’s belted at the waist. The belt is embellished with what looks like a padlock. Platforms and gold jewelry complete the ensemble.

The model’s Instagram followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“You are the dream baby,” one fan wrote.

“Finally on (sic) runway,” another fan commented. “You are perfect.”

Harper’s Bazaar reports that this is the first time that the model has been on a runway since an appearance for Marc Jacobs three years ago.

According to the article, black satin dresses were a staple of the Versace collection this season. Both Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk wore dresses that were similar to the one that Ratajkowski wore. Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked for Versace in front of an audience that included celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora in the front row.

It looks like Ratajkowski’s trip to Milan wasn’t all business. The Daily Mail reports that she was seen arriving at a dinner hosted by Versace with Gigi Hadid. In the paparazzi photos, the models are wearing designs by the brand. Ratajkowski donned a short patterned wrap dress while Hadid opted for a pants suit with a wild print.

But as The Inquisitr previously reported, Ratajkowski recently posted a photo where she’s wearing an all-white outfit that shows of her svelte physique, particularly her toned abs.

Emily Ratajkowski got her big break when she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s hit song “Blurred Lines.” She since moved on to appear in ad campaigns for major brands like DKNY. She has also appeared on the cover of magazines like Marie Claire, Allure, Vogue Spain, InStyle, and Glamour among others.

She also has her own fashion brand, a swimsuit line called Inamorata Swim. Ratajkowski regularly promotes the brand and treats her with over 19 million followers to sultry bathing suit photos/videos on an almost weekly basis.

There’s no word yet on whether she has been booked to walk at Paris Fashion Week which starts next week on September 25.