Prince William Had A Crush Before He Married Kate, The Only Woman Who Ever Made The Duchess Jealous

Don't worry, the woman is now married with children of her own.

Prince William may be happily married with three children, one of whom who will, like him, someday be the King of England. But 10 years ago his relationship with his future wife was on thin ice indeed, and part of the reason may have had to do with the fact that he had a major crush on another woman (cue shocked gasps)! And as Irish magazine Her reports, she’s the only woman who ever made Kate Middleton jealous.

Hearken back to the heady days of 2007, and the Duke of Cambridge was a 25-year-old member of the Royal Air Force, having completed his university education. He had met the apple of his eye, Kate Middleton, but things were rocky in their relationship. So rocky that, as The Daily Mail reported at the time, they possibly split up for a while (or at the very least, Kate told him to clean up his act or she was out).

It seemed like the future King was still having maturity issues (as his younger brother, Prince Harry, would when he was around the same age). Salacious tabloids plastered saucy photos of the young Prince partying it up here and there, usually with attractive women on his arm.

Kate, for the most part, treated his hard partying – and women throwing themselves at the handsome and wealthy Royal – as just part of the job of being his girlfriend.

“Kate told William that he was making her look bad. She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while she found it humorous and even flattering.”

But there was one woman whose attention on Wills that she wasn’t going to brook. And that woman was 19-year-old (at the time) Isabella Calthorpe.

Unnamed sources close to the Royal Family say that she was the one woman who turned the ordinarily-reserved Kate Middleton into the “green-eyed monster,” as the British media lovingly calls her.

As it turns out, though, Isabella didn’t carry the same torch for the Prince as he apparently did for her. Sources say that she was one of the few women who rejected his attention.

Of course, that’s all been a decade ago, and the two have both gone their separate ways. Isabella is now a model and actress, and she’s married with children, apparently quite happily. She didn’t marry the future King of England, but she appears to have done equally well: she married Sam Branson, the son of one of the richest men in England, Richard Branson.