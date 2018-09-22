Watch UC Sampdoria Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Online

Despite an inspiring start to their Champions League campaign, Inter Milan face a full-blown Serie A crisis and need a win badly at UC Sampdoria Saturday.

Inter Milan got their UEFA Champions League campaign for 2018/2019 off to an inspiring start on Tuesday, as the BBC reported, scoring twice late to reverse a 0-1 deficit against English side Tottenham Hotspur. But the Nerazzurri will need all of the momentum they gained in that win to avoid a full-blown domestic crisis when they travel to Genoa on Saturday to face surprising UC Sampdoria in a match that will live stream from the Luigi Ferraris.

Led by French attacking midfielder Gregoire Defrel who has already notched four goals (per WhoScored data) in his club’s first four games in his first season on loan from Roma, Sampdoria have proven to be one of the surprises of the young Serie A season, bouncing back from a 1-0 home defeat against Udinese to blast their way pasts Italian giants Napoli 3-0 followed by a 5-0 drubbing of Frosinone.

The Blucerchiati scraped out a 1-1 draw against Tuscan side Fiorentina in a mid-week match on Wednesday, rescheduled from the opening weekend when the Genoa team postponed their first game in memory of the victims of a tragic bridge collapse that claimed 43 lives, as Associated Press reported.

Inter, on the other hand, were tapped to compete with Juventus, and even given a chance to end Juve’s seven-season Scudetto streak — but things have not worked out that way so far, as Luciano Spalletti’s team languishes in 15th place on the Serie A table, with just four points.

French midfielder Gregoire Defrel has sparked Sampdoria with four goals in four games. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

Spalletti is hoping to light a fire under his side with the return of 21-year-old Argentine Lautaro Martinez, per Sempre Inter, though whether the young striker will be healthy enough to make the start in Genoa remains uncertain.

Danilo D’Ambrosio, the veteran Inter fullback and Italy international, however, is expected to return from injury to make the start, Sempre Inter reports, in what has to be considered a must-win contest against Sampdoria.

Watch the ESPN FC crew preview the weekend’s Serie A action, including the UC Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan showdown, in the video below.

