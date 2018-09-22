Watch Real Madrid Vs. Espanyol Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Madrid would want to get back to winning ways after last week's frustration.

Real Madrid will look to take all three points when they take on Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. You can watch the match live on TV and catch it on the live streaming sites mentioned in this article.

Real Madrid

If there was any suggestion that Los Bloncos would struggle after their former coach Zinedine Zidane and on-pitch talisman Cristiano Ronaldo left Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, it has been well and truly laid to rest by Julen Lopetegui’s side. However, while Real Madrid comfortably dispatched Roma in the midweek Champions League game, the team’s La Liga form has not been perfect.

After only managing a draw last week against Athletic Club, Real Madrid will be keen to bounce back in front of their own supporters. The stakes are high as rivals Barcelona have won four games out of four, and Madrid cannot afford to drop more points so early in the season.

Lopetegui knows as much, with the coach noting how well the Catalan side have started their season, according to Marca.

“They are the toughest opponents that we have faced at home so far this season,” Lopetegui said of the opposition ahead of the game.

As for the team news, Courtois will come back to the side, Odriozola is to come in for Carvajal, while Mariano Diaz might expect to continue his heroics after his impressive performance against Roma. Marco Asensio is also expected to start having missed the midweek game.

You can catch all the action between Real Madrid and Espanyol online by checking out the streaming links below.

Espanyol

While the Catalan side will definitely start as the underdogs against Real Madrid, they will not lack in confidence having started the season handsomely. Currently placed fourth in the table, Espanyol have taken seven points from their four games and are ahead of the likes of Athletico Madrid, Valencia and Sevilla.

But if history is anything to go by, Espanyol might not have much to hope for despite a good start to the season. They have not won since 1996 at Real Madrid’s home, but on the positive side, they triumphed over Los Bloncos in February of this year when they registered a 1-0 win against Zidane’s men.

New coach Rubi is already being praised for revitalizing Espanyol and he might have his sights set on a bigger prize this evening. David Lopez will miss the game with a thigh strain and Oscar Duarte is expected to start in defense.

Amb tota la il·lusió del món per fer un bon partit, viatjarem a Madrid! ???????? ???? Pots escoltar la prèvia amb Rubi a Espanyol TV: #RCDE | #RealMadridEspanyol pic.twitter.com/IrF6qWFu8c — RCD Espanyol (@RCDEspanyol) September 21, 2018

Live streaming links

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol begins at 2:45 pm ET (7:45p m BST). To watch the game in the US, tune into beIN SPORTS on TV. The live streaming of the game can be found on beIN SPORTS Connect.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Real Madrid vs. Espanyol will be shown and live-streamed on Eleven Sports.

These are subscription-based services. Those wanting to catch the match for free could sign up for a week-long free trial on Fubo TV.