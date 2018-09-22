Fox News Seems Split On What Trump Should Do With Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

The army of Fox News talking heads seem to be sending conflicting messages to the President over an explosive New York Times article.

Controversial Fox News host Laura Ingraham called for President Trump to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on her show Friday night.

Ingraham’s rage was sparked by a recent New York Times report that Rosenstein attempted to invoke the 25th amendment to remove the President from office after then-FBI director James Comey was fired on May 9, 2017.

The story also alleges Rosenstein proposed secretly recording the President via wearing a wire during future visits to the White House.

The report says that Rosenstein made the comments in the story to then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who was later fired in March of 2018 for leaking to the media.

McCabe chronicled Rosenstein’s statements in personal memos he’s still in possession of, according to the NYT sources for the story.

“Rod Rosenstein must be fired today,” Ingraham wrote on Twitter “He needs to go. Today.”

Ingraham continued later in her show.

“If the New York Times reporting is accurate, the president tonight should seriously consider whether Rod Rosenstein should remain on the job,” Ingraham said. “We just cannot have this plotting at the highest levels of our Justice Department against the chief executive of this executive branch.”

Ingraham later backtracked and deleted those tweets.

Rosenstein was quick to refute the NYT report, calling the details of the story “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

“I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda,” Rosenstein continued.

“But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Fox News pundit and Trump associate Sean Hannity led off his show with a much different message for the President than Ingraham, however.

Hannity urged the President “not fall into a trap” despite reports of Rosenstein’s “silent coup.”

“We are experiencing tonight a massive constitutional crisis. And frankly, this is designed to setup the president,” Hannity said. “Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody. These actors tonight, and I have multiple sources confirming this and more information coming, they are hoping and praying that the president does just that. They’re hoping he gets mad, that he gets sick and tired of it, and that they can turn this politically into their equivalent of a Friday Night Massacre. The president needs to know that this is all a setup. He needs to know that regardless of whether he steps in or not, and I would argue he should definitely not, the Deep State tonight is crumbling from within at this very hour. They are now turning against each other.”

The President recently did a one-on-one interview with Hannity after a Las Vegas rally and took some time to praise Ingraham, calling her “very special” and saying she’s “doing well.”

The full interview is below.