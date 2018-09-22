Former Trump Staffer Jason Miller Allegedly Drugged Pregnant Woman To Cause Abortion, Reports ‘Splinter’

Former Trump staffer Jason Miller has been accused in newly filed court documents of drugging an Orlando women with drugs to induce an abortion.

Former Trump staffer Jason Miller was accused in court this week of impregnating, then secretly dosing a woman he met in an Orlando strip club with abortion-inducing drugs, according to Splinter.

Court documents allege that Miller had an affair with an Orlando woman and upon finding out she was pregnant, secretly dosed her with abortion-inducing drugs which, according to that woman, led to the loss of the pregnancy and nearly her own life.

This accusation is the latest messy chapter in the ongoing custody trial between two Trump 2016 campaign, staffers Jason Miller and A.J. Delgado, according to Talking Points Memo.

The documents allege that in 2012 Miller, who was then working for Republican ad firm Jamestown Associates, would often bring clients to Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club in Orlando. That’s where Miller met the woman only identified in documents as Jane Doe.

The documents Delgato filed claim that Jane Doe became pregnant. The documents read as follows.

“Shortly thereafter, according to Joe Doe, Mr. Miller visited her at her apartment with a Smoothie beverage. Unbeknownst to Jane Doe, the Smoothie contained an abortion bill. [sic] The pill induced an abortion, and Jane Doe wound up in a hospital emergency room, bleeding heavily and nearly went into a coma. The unborn child died. Jane Doe herself was hospitalized for two days, the abortion pill possibly reacting with potential street drugs in her system at the time she drank the Smoothie. Upon leaving the hospital, a rightly enraged Jane Doe contacted the staffers of local politicians with whom Mr. Miller had been in attendance at Rachel’s the night they met. Mr. Miller then, in a panic, attempted to have Jane Doe sign a non-disclosure agreement (“NDA”), presumably in exchange for a sum of money.”

In light of the documents being introduced in court, Delgado and her legal team asked for the court to order a psychiatric evaluation for Miller and says she fears for her and her child’s safety.

Delgado touched base with Splinter to confirm the document’s authenticity but refused to add any additional information.

“I’m concerned for my safety (more importantly, my son’s) with Miller and afraid of his reaction if I add comment,” she told Splinter.

Miller’s legal team refuted the allegations made in the documents, telling Splinter in a statement after the story was published, “To be clear, there is no validity to the false accusations made in Ms. Delgado’s filing.”

“We also know the identity of the ‘Jane Doe’ referenced in the filing, have located her, and Mr. Miller is absolutely certain that he does not know her, never had a relationship with her, and never engaged in the actions Ms. Delgado—and now you—falsely accuse him of committing,” Miller’s lawyers added.