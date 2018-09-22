‘Big Brother 20’: Angela Rummans Casts Doubt On A Future With Tyler Crispen Outside Of The ‘Big Brother’ House

The fitness model says she is ‘hurt’ by boyfriend Tyler Crispen’s secret final 2 deal with Kaycee Clark.

Big Brother star Angela Rummans gave her heart to Tyler Crispen when they were sequestered in the CBS summertime house, but now that she has been evicted, has she had a change of heart?

The 26-year-old fitness model found out about her boyfriend’s secret final 2 deal with Kaycee Clark when he came clean about it in his taped goodbye message to her. The message was played for Rummans after she was evicted from the Big Brother house.

At first, Angela Rummans seemed to understand the secret gameplay, telling Big Brother host Julie Chen the secret deal made sense and brushing it off because it had occurred before she had formed the Level 6 alliance with Tyler, Kaycee, and three other now-evicted houseguests. During her post-eviction interview with Chen, Rummans seemed fine with Crispen’s confession and even expressed excitement in continuing her relationship with her Big Brother boyfriend in the real world.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I am so excited to start our next chapter,” Rummans said, per Gold Derby. “I absolutely adore him. I’m head over heels obsessed with him and I can’t wait to see him once we get out of here!”

But in a new interview with TV Guide, Angela Rummans admitted that she was deeply hurt by Crispen’s secret. While Rummans seemingly forgives Clark for voting her out of the Big Brother game, saying, “she had a Final 2 that she formed with Tyler before Level 6 was even born,” she isn’t ready to give her reality TV love a free pass just yet.

Angela Rummans told TV Guide she isn’t sure what is next for her relationship with Tyler Crispen.

“Honestly, I don’t know what is next. It is hard to get to know someone fully when you are living through a filter. Everything you say and do is recorded and shown to millions. First, I’m looking forward to having a conversation and clearing the air on a few things. I was hurt when I found out he had a Final 2 deal with Kaycee. I accepted it on a game level, but I think he could have handled it differently to protect my emotions a bit. We’ll see how our conversation goes and we will go from there.”

Rummans admitted she saws some red flags in the final Power of Veto competition, and she does wonder what Tyler would have done had he won the Veto and been forced to choose between her and Kaycee.

“Honestly, I knew he threw the veto when he was second out,” Rummans told Entertainment Weekly. “That was a red flag for me. He is better than that. I don’t think he knew what he would have done, and that is why he threw it. I like to think he would have chosen me, but I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Tyler Crispen dropped more than his secret final 2 bombshell in his goodbye message to Angela. In an emotional spiel, Crispen told his Big Brother showmance that he never expected to meet someone like her on the CBS reality show.

“I did not expect to come into this game, meet you, get my world flipped upside down and fall totally in love with you, but that is exactly what I did,” Crispen tod Rummans. “You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my life, and I can’t wait to spend so much time with you outside of this. I love you, Angela.”

The Big Brother 20 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 26 on ABC.