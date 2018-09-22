‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Says No More Spixie, Time To Move On

General Hospital viewers loved to watch the characters of Maxie Jones and Damian Spinelli, AKA Spixie, as their love story flourished throughout the years. They haven’t been together for a while now, and actress Kirsten Storms wants to make sure that it stays that way.

Storms, who plays the role of Maxie on General Hospital, talked to Soaps in Depth about all of the drama that has surrounded her longtime character lately. The funeral of Maxie’s husband, Nathan West, will go down as one of the saddest and most memorable moments in soap history. She was also carrying their first child at the time of his death.

Maxie also has a daughter together with Spinelli. Many General Hospital fans loved those two together, until Nathan came along. Now that Maxie’s love has died, she will ultimately be paired up with someone else in the near future. She is raising baby James by herself, but she will soon find time for romance eventually.

It is currently heading towards a pairing with Peter August. However, some fans may have mentioned having Spinelli return to Port Charles permanently once again to start fanning the flames between him and Maxie. Spin has always adored her and they share a child together. They have always had something special between them.

However, Kirsten Storms is not so keen on putting them back together. She told SID that Spixie should just remain friends leaving their romance in the past.

“That was such a great thing in its time, so I would like to leave it as something we all look back on fondly — and not something we continue to force. And what’s not great about showing exes who share a child and actually get along?”

There are still plenty of Spixie fans out there who are still rooting for them to find their way back to each other. That will probably not happen, at least anytime soon. Storms is okay with leaving their past behind as her character has grown and moved on. She likes them as good friends, and Spin is always there for Maxie when she needs him.

As for Maxie’s future as a single mother, she isn’t too busy to think a little on her future with someone else in her life. She has been thinking about Peter a lot and that seems to be where General Hospital is heading with those two.

There are also other options besides Peter August. According to the Inquisitr, fans have been shipping a pairing between Maxie and Michael. They have known each other for a long time and they have had a few scenes together recently that has viewers hoping to see more between them.

There is also Chase who has been single since he came to Port Charles. Kirsten is fine with these men, but she wants to keep Spixie put away for good, at least in the romance department. Maybe actor Bradford Anderson could come back to General Hospital for good and be co-parenting Georgie together with Maxie. After all, good friendships are still fun to watch.