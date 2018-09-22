Tim McGraw Shares The Sweetest Birthday Message For Wife Faith Hill

Tim gushed over Faith in the most adorable birthday tribute.

Tim McGraw shared the sweetest birthday message for his wife of almost 22 years, Faith Hill, as she turned 51-years-old on September 21. The country superstar took to Instagram to post a loving message for his wife on her big day where he shared a number of throwback photos of Faith over the past 51 years.

McGraw posted two childhood photos of his wife in the his four photo uploads, as well as a throwback snap of the two together and a fourth showing her with their children.

He then shared the sweetest message in the caption of the upload, where he confessed that he was looking forward to still waking up alongside her when they’re in their 80s, while also joking that he knew she was the one from the moment they met – even though she didn’t.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever…. no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad,” Tim captioned the adorable photo collage he shared online.

“She’s so special and so loved by us. Happy birthday my love,” he then continued, before adding, “When I wake up next to you in our 80’s… I’ll smile at the life we’ve built.”

The impossibly sweet birthday tribute from Tim has received more than 102,000 likes on the social media site since he uploaded it to his account, as well as more than 1,700 of sweet responses from fans wishing Faith a Happy Birthday.

Tim and Faith tied the knot back in 1996 and have welcomed three children since then. The couple are parents to three daughters, 21-year-old Gracie, 20-year-old Maggie, and 16-year-old Audrey.

The couple have certainly made no secret for their love for one another over the course of their 21-year marriage, often gushing over one another in interviews.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly before their 21st wedding anniversary back in in October, McGraw couldn’t help put gush over Hill as the twosome hit the road together as part of their joint “Soul2Soul World Tour” last year.

“For me, it’s hearing [Faith] sing every night,” Tim said at the time when asked by the outlet what his favorite part of being out on tour with his wife is.

“To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out?” he continued, admitting that he feels “like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car” when he’s on stage with her because he thinks “she’s just that good” at what she does when she’s on stage.

“So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring,” McGraw then added of Hill.

Faith also told the site during the joint interview that she was so in love with her husband and that he makes her feel so special every day that he didn’t even need to get her an anniversary gift.

“He’s good. He doesn’t need to get me anything,” Hill admitted when asked what she wanted ahead of their 21-year celebration. “He’s good at giving gifts and making surprises.”