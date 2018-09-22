Watch Blake Shelton Serenade Gwen Stefani With The Song ‘Turnin’ Me On’

Gwen shared the video of Blake singing to her on a tour bus.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong almost three years after going public with their romance, and Gwen’s proving it with a new video shared on her Instagram account. The former The Voice coach shared a new loved-up video with her fans this week showing her man sweetly serenading her with his romantic song “Turnin’ Me On” as they sat together in his tour bus.

Per a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Stefani shared the clip with her followers on September 21 which showed her boyfriend Blake giving her a private rendition of the track from his latest album Texoma Shore.

As the couple sat together on the bus, Shelton turned to his girlfriend – who was smiling from ear to ear at her man – as he sang the lyrics, “Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thing, If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants, The neon’s buzzing when she pulls that string, Turning me on like it’s her job.”

Sharing the very sweet moment with her more than 8 million followers on the social media site this week, the mom of three wrote in the caption, “I’m so grateful”. Gwen then added a praying and a red heart emoji.

Gwen also showed off her love for the song earlier in the day in a video posted to her Instagram Stories which appeared to have been taken backstage at one of Blake’s shows.

As the country star performed the track for his fans, Stefani filmed herself as she said to the camera, “This is my song. Written for me okay, just so you know that. It’s crazy.”

Blake’s been pretty open about his girlfriend of almost three years being the inspiration behind the love song, as he left more than a few hints that Gwen – who Inquisitr reported earlier this year admitted that she’s “super in love” with her boyfriend – was his muse behind the track’s pretty suggestive lyrics.

Per The Boot, the song features the pretty telling lyrics “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night” which appears to be a pretty clear reference to Stefani’s work as a spokesperson and model for Revlon cosmetics as well as a nod at her penchant for vibrant red lipsticks.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Shelton also teased the inspiration behind the song in a press release obtained by the site last year, as he admitted that it’s not exactly difficult to decipher who inspired the lyrics.

“I was [on my bus] alone, and I had my guitar, started playing a little melody that I was hearing in my head, and next thing you know, I started writing a song,” Shelton said of the song. “I wrote a verse, then I wrote a chorus, then I realized it was going somewhere, and I felt good about it.”

Blake then teased Gwen’s role in the music, adding, “I’m super proud of it — and it’s not hard to figure out who this song is about.”