Jenna Cooper Posts Another Message On Instagram, As Fans Wait For Proof That She Didn’t Cheat On Jordan

One week ago, Jenna Cooper wrote a long message on Instagram to her fans and to her ex-fiance, Jordan Kimball. In the message, she promised to expose the truth behind the cheating scandal that was announced by Reality Steve. Jenna asked for patience, warned the people who are responsible, and directly addressed Jordan. This is a part of her message to her former lover.

“I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

Now a week later, Jenna has posted another photo of herself on Instagram, along with another message. This time, the message was shorter and seemed to re-hash her post from before. Cooper began by addressing how she’s been doing since the allegations were made against her.

“I’m sorry about the silence, and thank you for being patient. I’ve been struggling with what has happened since these vicious lies have been told about me.”

Jenna then elaborates, saying the following.

“At the time these fake texts came out, I felt confused and unprepared on how to respond to something that was completely fabricated and incredibly hurtful.”

From there, she goes on to say that she’s still trying to figure out why anyone would do this to her. She also says that “I have lost so much in a short amount of time…the most sorrowful being my engagement to Jordan.”

The photo that Jenna chose for the post is of her wearing a bright pink dress with no sleeves. She has her right arm wrapped around her body, as her left hand is below her chin. She’s looking back at the camera from the side, as she sports a bright red lip and heavy eye make-up.

Fans and former fans all chimed in, everyone with their own opinions about the cheating scandal. Many people offered their support to Jenna, as one fan let her know that she doesn’t owe anyone any sort of explanations. Other people reassured her that once that truth is known, that she’ll be able to move on with her life.

While it appeared that Jordan made up his mind quickly about the allegations being true, fellow castmate Eric Bigger recently opened up about what he thinks about the situation. Eric pointed out that it would be easy for someone to fabricate texts, and said he thinks there are holes in the story, according to the Inquisitr.