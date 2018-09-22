What The Royal Family Really Thinks Of Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle’s embarrassing family drama has been on display for the whole world. Her dad, Thomas Markle, along with step-siblings Samantha and Thomas, Jr., have given countless interviews and made many derogatory remarks about the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, stayed out of the media and made a rather dignified appearance at the royal wedding. Most recently, Doria attended Meghan’s first charity event, where she introduced herself as “Meg’s mom.” So what do the royal family really think of her?

According to Vanity Fair, it’s all good things. An insider said that the queen was “very impressed” by Doria, as was Prince Charles and Camilla. Also, a courtier said that “When you meet Doria, it all falls in place. You understand why Meghan is who she is.” These are all amazing compliments, which explains why the royals have been so open to welcoming Doria into the fold. She’s reportedly made secret visits to the U.K. several times this summer, and even plans to live in England part-time, as a source elaborated.

“Meghan is very close to her mum. They speak on the phone pretty much every day and they are talking about Doria getting a place in the U.K. so that she can spend part of the year over here. [Doria] wants the ability to be here more often, especially if grandchildren come along.”

This is all great news, considering that the rest of her immediate family aren’t being so kind or loving.

Prince Harry and Doria Ragland: Both so proud of Meghan that they have matching expressions and stances. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ImLftg2W6 — InStyle (@InStyle) September 20, 2018

And Doria’s also reciprocated her affection for the royal family. One insider shared this sweet piece of information.

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I Do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the Queen.”

No doubt the queen was pleased to hear that high compliment.

And that’s not all. Some people were surprised to see Doria at Meghan’s charity event recently. And that’s because moms haven’t typically played a big role during official engagements. That’s definitely been the case for Kate Middleton and her mom, Carole. Kate’s mom, for instance, has never attended an official event, according to Closer Weekly. However, it appears that Meghan and Harry are willing to change things up, giving Doria a chance to be a more public figure than other moms in the past.

For the first time since the wedding, Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland is joining her and Harry on an official engagement. The Duchess of Sussex is launching the cookbook with the women of #Grenfell pic.twitter.com/80pWGxNHw3 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

That’s not to say that Carole has been completely absent from the public eye. She was spotted at the most important events, including the christenings of her grandchildren, Christmas Day service, and the Royal Ascot.