Hilaria Baldwin Chooses Shoes Over Husband Alec Baldwin

Silver heels or a silver-haired man — which is most important?

It’s a simple fact — women love shoes. And when a fashionista finds the perfect pair, she wants everyone to see just how fabulous her footwear is. Hilaria Baldwin is no exception, and in her newest Instagram post, she proved the importance of shoes in a fierce female’s life.

On Friday, September 21, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin posted a picture of herself and her husband of six years on the social media site. But Hilaria wanted her gorgeous outfit — especially her sexy silver high heels — to be the main focus of the snapshot, not her hubby. So, she cut off his head!

“I cropped my husband’s head out because you already know what he looks like, but you haven’t seen my shoes… and I had to make a choice,” Hilaria hilariously wrote as the caption to the Instagram post. She added “#priorities” for good measure.

The photo was taken on Thursday, September 20, at the New York Philharmonic’s Opening Gala Concert, New York, Meet Jaap, which introduced the symphony orchestra’s new music director, Jaap van Zweden. The event was held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City.

Alec wore a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie to the gala, and his beautiful wife donned a floor-length, strapless yellow gown with a front slit along with her sparkly metallic heels.

Hilaria’s stylist, Sonya Fezza, chose the bright and sunny crepe dress, the Bysha Yellow Gown, from designer Solace London for her client. The cute frock is very affordable — it retails for $440 at Intermix.

The 34-year-old’s dazzling pumps were from Sergio Rossi, and her necklace and bangle bracelet set were from jewelry brand Wempe.

The yoga instructor’s 403,000 Instagram followers went crazy for her dress and shoes, flooding the post’s comments’ section with nothing but praise for her lovely look.

The New York City event was the Baldwins’ second big night out of the week — on Monday, September 17, they were in California for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alec was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, but he lost the trophy to Henry Winkler. Also, the 60-year-old and actress Kate McKinnon introduced the legendary Betty White during the ceremony.

For the Emmys, Hilaria wore a stunning red Badgley Mischka gown, and Harry Winston jewels.

Hilaria and Alec have four young children at home, so getting dolled up for a swanky shindig has become a big deal for the couple. They are parents to 5-year-old Carmen, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo, and 4-month-old Romeo.