Pete Davidson’s Latest Tattoo Is An Exact Replica Of Fiancee Ariana Grande’s ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ Tattoo

Aside from his Ariana Grande-inspired tattoo, Pete Davidson also made his return to Instagram.

Pete Davidson continues to show the infinite love he has for Ariana Grande. This week, that love went a whole lot further as Davidson recently stepped out with some new ink, which just so happened to be an exact replica of one of his fiancée’s tattoos, in the exact same spot, per Entertainment Tonight.

It appears there’s nothing Pete Davidson won’t do to make himself feel more connected to his bride-to-be. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, was spotted with yet another tattoo inspired by the “Pete Davidson” crooner, 25. What makes Davidson’s new ink all the more special is that it is identical to one of Grande’s tattoos.

In honor of the 1961 Audrey Hepburn classic, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the “R.E.M.” singer got the French phrase “mille tendresse,” which translates to “a thousand tendernesses,” tattooed on the back of her neck back in 2014. Four years later, Davidson now has the exact same tattoo on the back of his neck as well.

Davidson’s new ink comes days after he got a tattoo of Piggy Smallz, the baby pig he and his fiancée recently adopted, and he also has a few other tattoos in honor of the “Into You” singer, including her initials and the bunny mask from her Dangerous Woman album cover.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have the same tattoo in the same exact place. https://t.co/XTd7QofnPP pic.twitter.com/n7CUv3TpfP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 22, 2018

Aside from debuting his latest tattoo, Davidson also made a comeback on his Instagram, which Entertainment Tonight also reported on. The SNL funnyman posted a video of himself being swarmed by paparazzi snapping countless photos of him. The Set It Up actor proceeded to greet them as he walked towards them.

“Hey, how are ya?” he said. “How you guys doing? You guys look great,” he added.

Davidson sounded off by shouting, “Oh, welcome home!”

The comedian captioned the video, “@nbcsnl back next week. f**k the internet tho…”

Davidson announced that he would no longer be a part of social media back in July, due to all the constant negativity surrounding his and Grande’s relationship.

“The Internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point,” he wrote to his fans at the time.

Since the death of Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, on Sept. 7, sources have reported that Davidson has been very supportive of the “Get Well Soon” singer, as she is taking much need time to “heal and mend.” Davidson even decided against attending the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, so he could be with his fiancée in her time of mourning.

Fans can catch Pete Davidson when Saturday Night Live premieres on Saturday, Sept. 29, on NBC.