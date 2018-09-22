Farrah Abraham Slams Vivica A. Fox After Getting A Positive Drug Test Reading On Her New Show

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is calling out Vivica A. Fox for attacking her during a recent appearance on her talk show, Face the Truth.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about her time on the talk show, which Vivica A. Fox hosts. During her appearance on the show, the host pushed Farrah to reunite with her mother, Debra Danielson, and also drug tested her.

When the drug test results were read, it was revealed that Abraham allegedly had barbiturates in her system, which she immediately denied. Although it was revealed that the positive drug test may have come from a prescribed medication, Farrah says that she is on no medication, and shouldn’t have had a positive result.

“The drug test was false! I was more disappointed over what Vivica had to do in order to get press for her show. You have a fake audience. You attack women. Your advice isn’t even credible that you’re giving someone.”

Farrah Abraham then revealed that she had gone to her doctor following the drug testing and he claimed that the reality star wasn’t taking any barbiturates.

“My doctor looked at everything they gave me. There is no barbiturates in there. I don’t take aspirins or muscle relaxers, I’m training for a boxing match,” the former Teen Mom stated.

Farrah went on to say that she does not want any “negativity, derogatory, sex-shaming, sexist behavior and women-hating talk shows,” in her life. Abraham claimed that Vivica A. Fox’s behavior was not appropriate for “her age,” adding that perhaps she’ll end up with her own talk show where she’ll treat her guests the way she would like to have been treated.

However, Abraham may have bigger fish to fry at the moment. Farrah is currently gearing up to head to trial stemming from her arrest back in June where she was handcuffed after allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Farrah Abraham was charged with battery and resisting an officer, but refused a plea deal that would have lessened the charges had she agreed to pay a fine, do community service, and take anger management classes.

If the case goes to court and the former Teen Mom OG cast member is convicted, she could be looking at a maximum sentence of 18 months behind bars, which would keep her away from her daughter, Sophia.