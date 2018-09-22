Kris Jenner Furious Over Kanye West’s Instagram Rant Defending Kim Kardashian, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kris Jenner is allegedly angry at her son-in-law, Kanye West, after the rapper took to Instagram to rant over Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford speaking out about his wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Radar Online, Kris Jenner was upset when she learned that Kanye West had gone public with his feelings on three men who had recently been making headlines for their interactions and comments about Kim Kardashian.

“Kris is not happy at all and she reamed Kanye out because she thinks that he is putting his family in danger. Kris told Kanye that Drake is shady and everyone knows he is shady. She knows that she cannot silence Kanye ever, but she told him that she doesn’t want him going off about it anymore,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Drake’s hit song, “In My Feelings” features a lyric that reads, “Kiki, do you love me?” which sparked debate about the rapper possibly having an affair with Kardashian, whose nickname is Kiki.

In addition, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon, recently opened up about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during an interview, and revealed that he believed she had a hand in releasing the sex tape that ultimately made her famous.

Tyson Beckford also spoke out about Kim recently, commenting on an Instagram photo insinuating that the reality star had plastic surgery, and insisting that her body didn’t look right.

Kanye West spoke out about all three of the men, revealing that their comments about Kim Kardashian simply didn’t sit right with him. West did so in a series of Instagram videos, which many believed were reminiscent of some of his former rants.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner may not be the only member of the family who was upset by Kanye West’s recent rant. Sources tell People Magazine that Kim Kardashian gets exhausted by her husband’s antics.

“Kanye has always been like this. He has a million things on his mind that he wants to accomplish and create. Although one can see it as being very passionate, it can still be overwhelming for Kim,” an insider stated, adding that the rapper bounces around from idea to idea very quickly.

However, the source goes on to say that just because Kim Kardashian doesn’t agree with everything that Kanye West says and does all of the time it doesn’t mean that she won’t stand by him.

“They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another,” the insider insists.