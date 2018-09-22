Nicki Minaj Shows Off Curves In New Instagram Video From Her Hotel Room

Nicki Minaj showed off her enviable waist-to-hip ratio in a new video on her Instagram page. In the photo, Minaj is listening to a new song by Sevyn Streeter and refers to the song in the caption of the post.

“Congratulations @sevyn,” she wrote in the caption. “I love the new song, #Yernin. Haven’t stopped playing it.”

But it’s likely that very few of Nicki’s fans were paying attention to the song as they watched the video. That’s because the rapper is wearing nothing but a hoodie and red underwear.

“What a waist!!!” one fan wrote. “Body Inspiration!!”

“Is it just me or did Nikki get wayyyy thicker,” another fan asked.

But there were some who thought that the “Barbie Dreams” rapper should have covered up a little more. Some seemed to accuse her of being egotistical for posting a sultry video while promoting music by another artist.

“Even when she shows love, it’s about her,” one person commented.

There were also those who seemed intent on stirring up the rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Some commenters claimed the Nicki was copying Cardi B while others said that the video was another example of how Minaj reigns supreme over her rival.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi B tried to fight Nicki Minaj at a Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week. Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, claimed that Minaj had liked tweets that questioned her mothering abilities. The tweet was related to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s tweet which welcomed Kodak Black home after he was released from jail. Black has been accused of sexual assault and some thought as a new mother Cardi shouldn’t be supporting him.

After she was escorted from the venue, Cardi posted a statement on Instagram in which she alleged that Nicki was trying to undermine her career behind the scenes. The Bronx rapper added that she spoke to Minaj in person about their issues with each other but that references to her parenting skills were the last straw.

Cardi also seems to have thrown shots at Nicki Minaj in a new song that she’s featured on, “Backin It Up” by Pardison Fontaine.

“Why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?” she raps on the song, a line which some think is a reference to her rivalry with Minaj. “Got the crown, shut it down, have them hype up in the 6. If she dead, let her lay won’t bring no life into this b*tch.”