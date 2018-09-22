New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Unmasks Michael Myers, & David Gordon Green Talks What Fans Can Expect Of ‘The Shape’

We are less than a month away for one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the last several years, Halloween. Fans are anxious for the new Halloween movie, not only because it’s ignoring all other sequels before it, a decision that has breathed new life into the franchise, but they will see Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode square off against Michael Myers for the last time.

In the new horror sequel, a British documentary crew visits Michael Myers in prison, but that leads to the knife-wielding maniac escaping. Michael returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, and he is hellbent on getting vengeance on Laurie Strode. However, this time Laurie is ready, and she has been waiting 40 years to exact some vengeance of her own.

Michael Myers is perhaps the most mysterious horror villain, and one of the few that has little-to-no backstory. In John Carpenter’s Halloween, Michael brutally stabbed his teenage sister to death when he was just 6-years-old, and he remained silent for 15 years in a psychiatric hospital. He escaped from the facility and, including the mechanic, murdered four more people. Other than unleashing hell upon Haddonfield, Myers doesn’t seem to have a motive for his killings. Listed as “The Shape” in the original Halloween script and ending credits, Michael is the embodiment of evil.

In a recent interview with the L.A. Times, Halloween director David Gordon Green described how fans can expect more of the same from Myers.

“Michael Myers hasn’t evolved as a character in any way, shape or form [since 1978]; he’s the essence of evil. He has no character. He has no personality. He has no interests. He never has. He’s someone that is moving forward and reacting to the world around him, but not with any sort of conscious objective. And how the world around him reacts to his behavior is where our story comes to life.”

Myers not evolving in the new Halloween sequel is a breath of fresh air to fans. In Rob Zombie’s largely panned reboot, one of the biggest complaints that Halloween loyalists had was that Zombie gave Myers a huge backstory, and many viewers felt this made the character less scary. While it doesn’t look like fans will get a lot of depth in the evil character, they will see a glimpse of his face. At the end of the original Halloween, Laurie Strode unmasked the horror villain, and fans briefly saw his face. Including all the sequels, this will be just the second time that fans will get a hint of what Myers looks like without his famed white mask.

Recently, a new Halloween heritage trailer was released, and you can see a partial glimpse of Michael’s face at about 30 seconds in. The Halloween trailer starts off by recapping the events that led to Myers’ arrest, and we then see the killer walking in formation with the other prison inmates. Part of Michael’s face is revealed, and his disfigured eye is shown from when Strode stabbed him with a coat hanger in the original Halloween.

Warning: The trailer below contains some violence.

Fans can see Michael Myers return to Haddonfield when Halloween debuts on October 19.