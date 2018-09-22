‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, Sept. 21: Secrets Loom Over Nick And Sharon!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 21 prove that sometimes people in Genoa City can work together, but at other times massive secrets can get in the way.

Sharon (Sharon Case) panicked about taking the Genoa City Police Department victim liaison job, so she told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she was going to call and quit before she started. However, Nick talked her out of leaving by reassuring her that she’s in a good place. Nick said he knew Sharon was competent and could do the job well.

Bolstered by Nick’s encouragement, Sharon decided to go to her first day at the GCPD. She lied to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about the card and flowers on her desk for her first day because she didn’t want to give him the details that they were from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). After meeting with a potential witness, Rey complimented Sharon, and they ended up bonding — or so Rey thought when he informed Paul (Doug Davidson). Sharon wasn’t quite ready to let her guard down.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott house, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) wondered where Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was, but she soon showed up with Traci (Beth Maitland), which surprised Billy. Kyle wanted to know why Ashley moved without him, and she told him that she also cared about her brother’s health.

Today on #YR, Traci returns home and Nick and Sharon struggle with secrets. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zc4inKgfi9 pic.twitter.com/oeSH35fhWo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 22, 2018

Billy also learned the stressful news that he was down $50,000 from gambling. The pressure piled on more stress. While he worried, Traci convinced Ashley that they all needed to stage an intervention for Billy instead of just stripping him of his position as CEO of Jabot, and Ashley ultimately agreed with her. At Jabot, Kyle and Billy snarked over their roles in the company, and Billy told Kyle he was just like his dad used to be — cocky, Smilin’ Jack Abbott. After warning Kyle he could turn out just like Jack, Kyle reminded Billy that he failed to remove the blood Abbott clause and stole the job from Jack, which made Billy wonder what was going on.

At the Club, Matt (Richard Gleason) informed Jack (Peter Bergman) that Victor (Eric Braeden) wouldn’t take his calls. When Nick showed up, Jack introduced him to his Uncle Matt. After he heard the details, Nick offered to provide DNA, but Jack pointed out that either Victor or Matt should provide the DNA for the test.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor and Abby discussed the situation, and Abby cautioned her father that Jack wouldn’t easily give up his search. Later, Matt confronted Victor and challenged him to prove that Albert Miller no longer had a hold on their lives. Ultimately, Victor agreed to the test, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) took the samples, and now they all play the waiting game.

Finally, Sharon and Nick discussed Sharon’s first day at work while they both worried about the lies they kept from each other.

Check out Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers to see what’s in store on Monday’s episode.