Ayesha Curry Snuggles Up to Baby Canon In Heart-Melting Photo

Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry made everyone’s hearts skip a beat when she shared an intimate mother-baby bonding moment on her Instagram account on Friday night. In the photo, the Covergirl model lays on her side in a luxurious white-sheeted bed while her 2-month-old son, Canon, lays on his side, seemingly staring at his mama. The precious baby boy reaches up with his delicate hand, which he lays on his mom’s cheek as he continues to stare at her. The pair looks snuggly and cozy in bed, with a sheerly curtained window letting sunlight in from the city outside.

“Blessed Mama,” Curry captioned the photo.

Canon W. Jack was born on July 2, joining two sisters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3. Their dad is NBA player Stephen Curry, who met Ayesha at church when they were only 14- and 15-years-old, respectively.

The 29-year-old Canadian-American actress’s photo has already received over 300,000 likes within the first few hours of its release. Fans’ responses let the mom and baby know they were watching with love.

“There’s nothing like your first son,” said one fan.

“So precious! Those are the best moments in motherhood, the very small, innocent things. I love your little family so much,” said another.

“Awwwwwww! That tiny cute hand!”

This is far from the first touching mama-child photo that Ayesha has shared. Last month, she shared this one, depicting her three kids and herself in matching striped white-and-gray pajamas. It appears as though baby Canon is nursing in the photo, and her daughters snuggle into their mom with bright smiles on their faces.

Heavy reports that Ayesha’s third pregnancy with baby Canon was far from breezy. She suffered from Hypermesis gravidarum, a pregnancy condition which causes extreme nausea, worse than general morning sickness, that can last the entire pregnancy. Kate Middleton supposedly suffered the same illness during her pregnancies. To top it off, Curry says she was hospitalized five times during her pregnancy.

“For the past 4 months, I’ve barely been able to eat let alone cook. I don’t want to say I’m depressed because I take mental health very seriously but I am truly very very sad. When you can’t do what you love all of a sudden because of an uncontrollable situation, it sucks,” Curry said about her condition.

However, as her recent Instagram photos and captions suggest, all turned out well because baby Canon was born healthy with seemingly no complications.

The Currys were married in 2011 in the same church where they first met, and seem to be spellbound by the family-of-five that they have built together.