Prince Harry Caught Stealing Food At Meghan Markle’s Cookbook Event

The prince was there to support his wife's new cookbook but he was also clearly there to enjoy the food as well.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry was there for his wife, Meghan Markle, as she held her first Kensington Palace event on Thursday. He was also there to enjoy the food. The duchess celebrated the launch of her book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which was created by women whose communities were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in June of last year. She worked with the authors and wrote the book’s foreword.

Her husband, Prince Harry, enjoyed a few samosas and was caught by ITV reporter Chris Ship holding a samosa behind his back while he mingled with guests. Ship posted a video of the prince on Twitter, saying, “I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!!”

Meghan helped cook the food for the event, which was attended by people from the local area and the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Center. Representatives from the Ebury Press publishing company were also in attendance. In addition to the samosas that the prince enjoyed so much, the dinner also included aubergine masala, coconut chicken curry, and caramelized plum upside-down cake.

The project has meant a lot to the duchess.

“Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love,” she told the dinner crowd. “I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It’s 12 countries represented in this one group of women. It’s pretty outstanding.”

According to a video posted by reported Chris Ship, it does look like the prince was caught red-handed stealing food. Getty Images

It’s wonderful that the duchess decided to work on a project to help women that were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. According to The Guardian, the fire broke out on June 14, 2017, and led to 72 deaths and many other people were injured.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Meghan’s longtime friend, tennis pro Serena Williams, praised her for her efforts.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex, your first project Together a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together. I could not be more excited about it and proud of you. It’s beautiful — diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy.”