Tristan Thompson Tells Khloe Kardashian That Mystery Women From Club Were Just Friends, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson may have had some explaining to do to his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, this week after photos of him leaving a nightclub with two mystery women surfaced online.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving a nightclub in Hollywood as two mystery women waited outside for him. The two girls then left the club in a different car, which drove off in the same direction as Thompson’s car. Khloe Kardashian was not with him for the outing.

However, the NBA player reportedly told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that the women were just friends, and that nothing shady was taking place.

“He told her that these women were just with his friends, and that he had nothing to do with it. He claims that he didn’t even know them at all,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True Thompson.

However, Khloe stood by her man and stayed with him in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season. The pair, who have been working on their relationship issues, then moved back to L.A. together for the summer, but are said to be headed back to Ohio in the coming days as the new NBA season starts.

Since the shocking cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian allegedly believes that everyone is looking for a reason to point the finger at Tristan Thompson and be suspicious of his every move.

“Khloe thinks that everyone is just trying to break them up and she said that it is sad that people cannot just be happy for her,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney are said to be very untrusting of Thompson.

“Her sisters Kim and Kourtney will never trust Tristan again and there is nothing that he can do about that. She decided to give him another chance because she really wants this to work,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian reportedly trusts Tristan Thompson now, and believes that he’s too smart to cheat on her again, especially in such a public way, considering that whenever he goes out all eyes are on him to see what he’ll do.