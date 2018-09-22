Woman On Vacation In Spain Went To The Hospital Feeling Ill, Doctors Found A Dead Tortoise In Her Vagina

A woman vacationing in Spain started feeling ill and felt pain in her genital area, so she went to a local medical center to be checked out by a doctor.

Their diagnosis: she had a dead tortoise in her vagina.

The bizarre case happened on the island of Tenerife and prompted an investigation by local police, the New York Post reported. The British woman had been partying with a group of friends and said she started to feel odd shortly afterward, the report noted.

After several days, the discomfort intensified and the woman found her way to a local emergency room. What happened next is not entirely clear. The Sun noted that a number of local Spanish publications reported that doctors found a dead tortoise, though some reports suggested that it was actually a smaller turtle. But the British newspaper could not independently verify any of these claims, and the hospital said it could not comment.

The tortoise was reportedly causing an infection in the woman, and it was removed. The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

Woman on vacation reportedly finds dead tortoise in her vagina https://t.co/uLiffpcUvE pic.twitter.com/Thz3WxXGCV — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2018

The bizarre report comes just a few weeks after another viral story about the dangers of foreign objects in a vagina. Earlier in the summer, a number of online retailers began selling oak galls, which are ground wasp nests, as a paste for women to use in their vaginas. Retailers claimed this would rejuvenate the vagina.

The trend prompted renowned gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter to speak out, calling the practice “dangerous” in a blog post that explained why wasp nests should not be anywhere near a vagina.

“This product follows the same dangerous pathway of other ‘traditional’ vaginal practices, meaning tightening and drying the vagina which is both medically and sexually (for women anyway) undesirable.”

Dr. Jen Gunter had also taken aim at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop site for promoting jade eggs that were supposed to be inserted in the vagina for sexual benefits, as reported by the Washington Post. She noted that it can interfere with the normal bacteria that resides in the vagina, causing infection and increasing the risk of spreading sexually transmitted diseases.

“This is a dangerous practice with real potential to harm. Here’s a pro-tip, if something burns when you apply it to the vagina it is generally bad for the vagina.”

In Tenerife, local police have questioned the woman after doctors found a dead tortoise in her vagina in an attempt to find out how it may have gotten there.