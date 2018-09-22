‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams Hints That She’s Having A Girl In New Instagram Comment

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams has hinted that she is carrying a baby girl, days after she announced that she’s pregnant. The Jasmine Brand posted a screenshot on Instagram of a comment by Williams under a cute photo of baby girls at a hair salon.

“Omg, I wish my baby was out!” Williams wrote. “I would have her right there getting done up lol.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the longtime RHOA cast member announced that she was pregnant earlier this week, six years after she suffered a miscarriage. In an interview with People Magazine, she revealed that she was both fearful and happy when she found out she was pregnant.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited but I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had besides excitement was fear,” she said.

During the interview, Williams also disclosed that she had fibroids and had to have them surgically removed. This made her concerned about the safety of her unborn child.

In 2012, she opened up about her miscarriage in a blog post for Bravo and said that the experience was emotionally devastating.

Fans expressed lots of happiness for Williams in the comments of The Jasmine Brand’s post.

“Oh my!! If it is a girl she is going to be dolled up from head to toe!! I’m here for it!!” one fan wrote.

The reality TV star has not announced the gender of her baby or responded to comments about the big hint she dropped in that Instagram comment.

According to E! Online, Williams’ pregnancy journey will be part of her storyline in the 11th season of the Bravo show. The new season is set to premiere in November of this year.

She also recently posted a behind the scenes glimpse on the set of RHOA. In the photo, she looks like she’s in front of a green screen. She’s wearing a black sweater dress which shows off the curve of her baby bump.

Porsha is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Dennis McKinley. According to Hollywood Life, they will both become first-time parents when she gives birth. The two future parents have reportedly been friends for years but Williams began sharing the relationship with her social media following earlier this year.

Hollywood Life reports that McKinley will be on the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta which makes sense since it looks like Porsha will be discussing her pregnancy during the show.