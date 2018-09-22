‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Sami Finds EJ Alive

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming fall spoilers reveal that fans may be getting exactly what they’ve been hoping for for years, the return of EJ DiMera.

According to a Sept. 21 report by She Knows Soaps the new Days of our Lives fall trailer reveals that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will continue her search for her presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (previously James Scott).

In the clip, that reveals a ton of spoilers for the upcoming fall season, Sami is seen frantically looking for her husband. Finally she seemingly finds him.

“My husband is really alive,” she is heard saying as she goes into a hospital room to look at a man lying in bed with his face wrapped in bandages. “EJ?” she says. “Samantha” the man whispers back.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, EJ DiMera has been thought to be dead for three years. EJ, the son of Stefano DiMera and Susan Banks, was killed in the park after Clyde Weston hired one of his henchman to shoot him following some ill feelings stemming from a business deal.

However, after EJ’s body was taken to the morgue, Days of our Lives viewers watched as EJ’s sister, Kristen DiMera, crept in and injected his body with a mystery substance that fans now know to be Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum.

Sami was beside herself and didn’t know what to do without the love of her life. She moved to California with her children, Johnny, Ali, and Sidney, leaving her friends, family, and oldest child, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) behind in Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, against his better judgment, Rafe breaks the rules to help Sami.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/zMDOq2lEZQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 15, 2018

However, Sami has been back a few times since departing Salem due to EJ’s death. She has found clues in the past that have led her to hope that her husband may still be alive, but it was only recently that she got her biggest hint.

Kristen DiMera returned to Salem after drugging Sami and dropped a huge bombshell on everyone during John and Marlena’s wedding ceremony. Kristen admitted to Sami that she had injected EJ with the serum and that he was alive, but only she knew where he was.

Since that time, Days of our Lives fans have been watching Sami search for Kristen in hopes of getting her to spill the whereabouts of her husband. However, she hasn’t had any luck yet, but all of that could change if the new DOOL trailer isn’t misleading.

At times the soap likes to show dream sequences in their sneak peeks, which means EJ may not be alive at all. However, fans are holding out hope that Sami and EJ will be reunited this fall.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.