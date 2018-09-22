Rumors about the Duchess of Cambridge surface frequently

It seems as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, the talk about another royal baby started making the rounds, and now the same sources that are spreading buzz about Meghan Markle being pregnant with twins are saying that Kate Middleton is pregnant already with a fourth baby, which is not the case.

Gossip Cop is giving the Kate Middleton rumor a credibility rating of zero on a scale of fiction to fact, but that isn’t stopping certain outlets from reporting it as a certainty saying that the Duchess of Cambridge already is starting to show.

“Kate Middleton is not pregnant with her fourth baby, despite a made-up tabloid cover story. Gossip Cop can debunk the false claim. We’ve learned the Duchess and Prince William aren’t expecting another child at the moment.”

OK! Magazine is reporting that Middleton is pregnant five months after giving birth to Prince Louis. They reference the idea that the duchess wants four children and she also wanted to have a baby at the same time as her sister, Pippa.

“Kate’s always said she wanted four children, and now it looks like she’s getting her wish. William and Kate are very surprised, but also very happy. They feel like their family is complete.”

The tabloids added that this pregnancy wasn’t planned, but that both Middleton and Prince William are “thrilled” quoting a royal insider.

“Word is, Kate already has the beginnings of a bump. It’s very cute! She’s glowing and radiantly beautiful.”

Gossip Cop reached out to a Kensington Palace staffer who laughed at the idea. They added that if Middleton were really pregnant and already showing, they would have used a recent photo to show the bump and the “glow” and not a picture from over a year ago.

The added that this same publication insisted Middleton was pregnant with twin girls back in December when she was carrying Prince Louis.

“Back in December 2017, the tabloid falsely claimed that Middleton was expecting twin girls. Of course, she went on to give birth to a baby boy. It’s certainly possible the Duchess will have a fourth child at some point in the future, but she’s not currently pregnant and the tabloid’s claim otherwise is fabricated.”

New Idea went even further to say that Middleton was happy to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle.

“Kate always hoped for a fourth baby to complete their family – especially now that her sister Pippa is set to give birth to her first child and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to welcome twins.”

They added that Middleton is particularly thrilled as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already expecting. There has been no announcement made to this effect by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or by Kensington Palace, and so it seems unlikely that this is the way they would want to break the news.