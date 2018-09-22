Khloe Kardashian Not Worried After Tristan Thompson Is Spotted Leaving Club With Two Women, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may have had problems in the past. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly trusts her man now.

According to a Sept. 21 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian isn’t worried after photos surfaced of Tristan Thompson leaving a Hollywood nightclub with two mystery women on Friday.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

However, Kardashian now believes that Thompson is smarter than to make the same mistake twice, especially since all eyes are on him whenever he’s out without her by his side.

“Khloe understands how it looks and hates that Tristan put himself in that position, but she is convinced that he isn’t fooling around especially at this past night out. She knows when he goes out, there will be plenty of eyeballs on him that he would be extra stupid if he cheated on her again,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian reportedly trusts Tristan Thompson, despite his past cheating scandal. The source reveals that the basketball player has been on his best behavior since the scandal earlier this year, and that she doesn’t think it will happen again.

“She doesn’t feel like she is naive and actually trusts Tristan, and is very much of the mind frame that he was a good boy and has been since the cheating scandal. She will need concrete evidence before she thinks otherwise,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe will be moving back to Cleveland, Ohio, very soon with Tristan. Thompson, who plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers, is due back in Ohio this weekend for media day and training camp. Kardashian will soon follow with their daughter, True.

People Magazine reports that the move will be hard on Kardashian this time around. She is going to miss her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian has been enjoying spending her time with her famous family in L.A. over the summer, and has seemingly loved watching her daughter, True, bond with all of her cousins, especially Kim’s baby girl, Chicago West, and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, who are only a few months older than her.